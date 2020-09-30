Rudder’s Madison Colvin aims to educate others about agriculture

“As far as leadership goes, I think you can find opportunities in anything that you want to do, as long as you are passionate about it, and as long as you are driven to achieve the goals that you set,” she said. “You can do that through any project, really.”

Colvin began raising pigs in 2014 when her family moved to the country. She said her uncle, who serves as an extension agent in Robertson County, used to raise show pigs, and her mom grew up raising animals. Her grandpa owns and operates a cattle ranch, which was passed on to him from his father.

She encourages students who have the interest and ability to show livestock to do so.

“It teaches you about budgeting. It teaches you about responsibility, and it’s an all-around fun project,” she said.

She has enjoyed getting to meet people through 4-H and FFA, both fellow students and people in agriculture and livestock businesses, who share her passion for the industry and advocacy.

Colvin’s ag teacher Kacie Marchant, who joined Rudder FFA last year, described Colvin as a “go-getter” who will take any task or idea and find a way to get it done and is not afraid to ask the community for their support.