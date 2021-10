The Rudder High School choir will host a drive-in movie fundraiser in the north parking lot of the high school on Saturday.

"Hocus Pocus" will be played on a large screen beginning at 8:15 p.m.

Entrance is $20 per vehicle, and there will be costume contests, prizes and giveaways.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at rudderchoir.ludus.com.

The school is at 3251 Austin's Colony Parkway in Bryan.