Rudder graduate serves on naval ship commemorating 9/11
Rudder graduate serves on naval ship commemorating 9/11

Christopher Daniels

Christopher Daniels

 U.S. Navy photo

Christopher Daniels, a College Station native and 2019 Rudder High School graduate, is serving on the U.S. Navy’s USS Somerset, which was named named for Somerset County, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after 40 passengers and crew fought back to prevent the plane from reaching its presumed target in Washington D.C., on Sept. 11, 2001.

The USS Somerset’s bow and keel are forged from steel salvaged from the World Trade Center attack, according to a release from the Navy.

Daniels has served in the Navy for a year.

Daniels said he is proud to serve in the U.S. Navy and earn his enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist pin.

“I know that I’m doing something important for my country,” Daniels said, “and that means a lot to me.”

