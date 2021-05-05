Rudder construction class turning old school bus into mobile library

Rudder High School students have taken a retired Bryan school bus and are converting it into a mobile library that will begin serving the community this summer.
Students in Donald Brown’s construction classes have done work on both the outside and interior of the bus, including installing cabinets Tuesday that will hold books for all grade levels. In addition to books, the mobile library will have computers and internet accessibility.
Jana Wenzel, assistant director of instructional technology and resources for the district, said the idea is something the district has wanted to do, but it did not have a vehicle to make it possible.
This year, the district’s transportation department had a bus that was still operational but was going to be retired from daily service. Wenzel said the bus is at a point where it is ready to be used in a different way. Once they had the bus, she said, the rest fell into place with Brown’s construction classes able to take on the project.
Brown said he wants to do anything he can to help the district where he grew up.
“We stopped whatever we were doing,” Brown said. “We had the deer stand over here being built and this shed being built, and those were our last projects.”
Brown sketched out an idea and said he has about 20 students working on the bus. The work is being led by the juniors and seniors, but students in his introduction to construction class are able to help as well. Some students from the school’s welding classes also will be doing projects for the bus.
The students began working on the project last month and expect to have it complete by the end of the school year so the bus can begin its service as a mobile library in early summer.
Caleb Alvarez, a junior in Brown’s construction class, said the entire process has been fun, saying he has learned how to make curved cabinets to fit the rounded roof of the bus and the importance of having precise measurements.
It feels good, he added, to be able to help the community in this way by helping the district provide library resources to students who might not otherwise have access.
Rudder High School Principal Rachel Layton said she has enjoyed seeing the progress from the bus shell that was delivered last month to installing cabinets and marking off where computers and seating will go.
“They’re making sure they’re doing a quality job because they know this is going to benefit kids in their community,” she said. “I enjoy seeing the hard work that they have put in to make sure this is a high-quality product for the community.”
A benefit to the project, she said, is the students are learning construction and teamwork skills they will need in their careers.
The students are able to make mistakes in the class environment and try again, Brown said.
“It’s all part of learning, because if they make less mistakes in high school, they’ll make even less mistakes out in the workforce,” he said.
His favorite thing is seeing the “wow” moment for students where they realize why he was instructing them to do something a certain way or use a specific tool.
“They’re going to be extremely happy when it’s in their part of town and the kids are using it,” he said.