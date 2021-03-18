Rudder athletes spruce up landscape around radio station

In addition to providing a facelift to the KEOS building, freshman player Megan Poth said, it also gives players a team-bonding experience they missed during the season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Emily Holland, also a freshman, said it also gives them a fun thing to do during spring break.

Pence said she likes projects that bring all three teams together.

“They kind of see each other away from the court,” she said. “And then, most of all, it helps [KEOS].”

Asani McGee, a junior and member of the varsity team, said projects that bring the groups together help with team chemistry and creates a more family-like relationship among the players and coaches.

Throughout the course of the project, she said, she learned that it does not have to be a big undertaking to make somebody happy.

Assistant coach Kallie Donley said it is important to show the student-athletes what else they can do in the community beyond Rudder High School.

“To be able to come here and create this, like this reflective space or whatever for somebody to come sit, I think it’s cool for them to be a part of that,” she said.