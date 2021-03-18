Rudder athletes spruce up landscape around radio station

Rudder High School students put their green thumbs to use Wednesday, helping improve the landscaping at the KEOS community radio station studios in Bryan.
Members of the school’s volleyball teams — freshman, junior varsity and varsity — worked to plant flowers and shrubs along the building, clean the sidewalks, apply new coats of paint and create a new serenity garden.
“It’s a badly needed makeover for the station,” said Lance Parr, chief engineer at KEOS-FM, 89.1, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. “… Since we are a community public radio station, we always want to look our best and we want the community to notice us and to see that we’re here and not an eyesore, so having a nice presentation for our building, hopefully, complements our on-air presentation.”
The project further solidifies the station’s relationship with the Bryan school district, he said.
Hugo Ibarra, community outreach coordinator for the district, presents a morning show each week on the station and is the one who suggested the student-athletes take on the building’s landscaping as a service project.
Rudder volleyball coach Jacky Pence said the team does a service project every year in the spring, and some of the players were asking if they could do a project after last year’s was canceled due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
In addition to providing a facelift to the KEOS building, freshman player Megan Poth said, it also gives players a team-bonding experience they missed during the season.
Emily Holland, also a freshman, said it also gives them a fun thing to do during spring break.
Pence said she likes projects that bring all three teams together.
“They kind of see each other away from the court,” she said. “And then, most of all, it helps [KEOS].”
Asani McGee, a junior and member of the varsity team, said projects that bring the groups together help with team chemistry and creates a more family-like relationship among the players and coaches.
Throughout the course of the project, she said, she learned that it does not have to be a big undertaking to make somebody happy.
Assistant coach Kallie Donley said it is important to show the student-athletes what else they can do in the community beyond Rudder High School.
“To be able to come here and create this, like this reflective space or whatever for somebody to come sit, I think it’s cool for them to be a part of that,” she said.
Parr said anyone interested in being involved with KEOS can contact the station via keos@keos.org or 979-779-5367.