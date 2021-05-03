Round Rock man sought in connection to Washington County shooting, Amber Alert

A Round Rock man is wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after an incident in Burton and in connection to an Amber Alert issued early Sunday for 4-year-old Wyatt Crowley.

Joshua Crowley, 36, fired a gun multiple times for an unknown reason at a business in Burton on Sunday afternoon, according to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak. A 38-year-old man who was shot was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Bryan with serious injuries.

Crowley left in an unknown direction and hasn’t been located, authorities said.

Earlier Sunday, authorities stopped Crowley on U.S. 290 in Washington County after a motorist complaint. Sheriff's officials said the deputy had no reason to suspect Crowley’s son, Wyatt, would be the focus of an Amber Alert issued later that day after Wyatt’s mother reported him as a missing person to the Austin Police Department.

Joshua Crowley is white with brown hair and green eyes, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red bandana on his neck and a baggy black T-shirt. He was driving a 2011 black Mazda with a temporary paper license plate of 737763C.