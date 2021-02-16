Rotating outages continue across Texas, up to 3 million people without power

As inclement weather improves, so will the rotating power outages, officials with the state’s electric grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said Tuesday afternoon.
The ERCOT-mandated controlled outages started at 1:25 a.m. on Monday and continued into Tuesday afternoon without a clear timeframe of when they will end. As of Tuesday afternoon, between 2 and 3 million Texans remained without power in near-record breaking temperatures.
The rotating outages were put in place, ERCOT says, to balance supply and demand when mass numbers of the state’s generators were pushed off the system at the same time as record-high demands for electricity were being reached.
Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said some generators were brought back online on Tuesday while others became unavailable for various reasons. He said some of what was brought back online may need to be taken back offline to maintain the power supply balance throughout Tuesday evening, since demand tends to rise in the evening and morning and slows during the day.
Roughly 45,000 megawatts of generation was offline as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. This is up from the 34,000 megawatts of power generation that had been forced off the system as of Monday.
Woodfin said there are a variety of reasons that energy is being tripped offline. About 16,000 megawatts worth of offline power includes wind turbines that have iced over, while about 30,000 megawatts of thermal generation such as gas, coal and nuclear plants are also out.
Balancing the grid supply and demand in an effort to prevent blackouts that last for an indeterminant amount of time has taken longer than hoped, ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said Tuesday afternoon. He defended preparations made ahead of the winter storm.
“The amount of time that people in Texas have had to be out of service for electricity, during a time of extreme cold is terrible -- it is unacceptable,” he said. “And we are trying to manage the electric grid so that we can get those folks back on their service safely and get the electric grid moving in the direction that we try to move it in every day.”
As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, there were 21,873 Bryan Texas Utilities customers without power, in addition to 10,294 College Station Utilities customers, according to the respective outage maps.
Both utilities saw some minor relief during the day Tuesday as ERCOT reduced the required amount of load shed. Even so, CSU Director Timothy Crabb said customers were losing power for an average of 30 minutes every one to two hours. David Werley, BTU executive director of business and customer operations, said there still is not a rule of thumb for how long customers could be left offline during a controlled outage. Monday, he said that some outages could last three hours or longer.
A BTU press release said that the extended periods of outage could be a potential risk to the health and wellbeing of customers because of the unprecedented sustained low temperatures.
“There is no benefit to BTU or BTU staff to keep anybody off a minute longer than they need to be,” Werley said. “We don’t want this at all. We are trying to bring every circuit back on as quickly as we can. We have been very constrained by the regulatory issues we have with regards to what ERCOT’s directives are. We are caught between making sure we are staying in compliance with the regulatory authority and trying to take care of our customers.”
Neither utility has faced many challenges with lines breaking or similar matters, but Crabb pointed out that ice buildup that is expected Tuesday night could change that and cause problems across the state.
Werley said that people experiencing a controlled outage must turnoff items that use electricity so that there are not extended outages caused by heavy loads as the power is turned back on. He stressed that waiting 20 minutes before turning the heat back on is critical.
A&M student Nathan Link is a BTU customer living at The Barracks Townhomes in College Station. He said that as of early Tuesday morning that he and his neighbors lost power for 13 hours.
For A&M students and CSU customers Shannon and Erika Sullivan, outages have lasted about 35 minutes each and happen every 25 minutes. The two live in a duplex at San Saba Court in College Station.
Elected officials across the state are calling for change in the midst of the emergency.
Gov. Greg Abbott declared ERCOT reform an emergency item this legislative session, calling for an investigation into ERCOT to ensure Texas residents don’t have to experience sustained outages again.
“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” Abbott said. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions.”
Similarly, State Rep. John Raney of Bryan-College Station and State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham called the state’s electrical grid inadequate.
If there are CSU Electric customers that have been without power for four hours or more — and still do not have power — they should call the CSU Hotline at 855-528-4278.
Areas with emergency services such as hospitals are not included in the rolling outages. This is the longest that ERCOT has ever issued rolling outages. BTU generating units continue to operate properly as of Tuesday.