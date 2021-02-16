Rotating outages continue across Texas, up to 3 million people without power

Woodfin said there are a variety of reasons that energy is being tripped offline. About 16,000 megawatts worth of offline power includes wind turbines that have iced over, while about 30,000 megawatts of thermal generation such as gas, coal and nuclear plants are also out.

Balancing the grid supply and demand in an effort to prevent blackouts that last for an indeterminant amount of time has taken longer than hoped, ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said Tuesday afternoon. He defended preparations made ahead of the winter storm.

“The amount of time that people in Texas have had to be out of service for electricity, during a time of extreme cold is terrible -- it is unacceptable,” he said. “And we are trying to manage the electric grid so that we can get those folks back on their service safely and get the electric grid moving in the direction that we try to move it in every day.”

As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, there were 21,873 Bryan Texas Utilities customers without power, in addition to 10,294 College Station Utilities customers, according to the respective outage maps.