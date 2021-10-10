Rotary Club of College Station to host pizza fundraiser

The Rotary Club of College Station will hold its “Pizza for a Purpose” fundraiser from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Napa Flats in College Station.

The fundraiser is benefiting Clothing for Kids, which serves the needs of local women and children.

Tickets are $40 and include one pizza for two (pepperoni, cheese or Margherita) and a bottle of wine (Pinot Noir or Pinot Grigio) for drive-thru or pick-up. Non-alcoholic options are also available.

There will be prize drawings, including a two-night stay at Messina Hof’s The Villa Bed & Breakfast, four tickets to Texas A&M’s football game against Auburn on Nov. 6, Aggie jewelry from Montelongo’s and more.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.