Rotary Club of College Station to host pizza fundraiser
Rotary Club of College Station to host pizza fundraiser

Rotary Club Meeting

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney speaks during the Bryan Rotary Club meeting at Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

 Cassie Stricker

The Rotary Club of College Station will hold its “Pizza for a Purpose” fundraiser from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Napa Flats in College Station.

The fundraiser is benefiting Clothing for Kids, which serves the needs of local women and children.

Tickets are $40 and include one pizza for two (pepperoni, cheese or Margherita) and a bottle of wine (Pinot Noir or Pinot Grigio) for drive-thru or pick-up. Non-alcoholic options are also available.

There will be prize drawings, including a two-night stay at Messina Hof’s The Villa Bed & Breakfast, four tickets to Texas A&M’s football game against Auburn on Nov. 6, Aggie jewelry from Montelongo’s and more.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

