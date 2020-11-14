Rotary Club of Aggieland again filling, delivering Thanksgiving baskets

For the 23rd year, the Rotary Club of Aggieland is making Thanksgiving baskets for the community.

In 1997, the club began making turkey baskets for families in need. This year, members anticipate delivering 450 baskets, Club President Barbie Patterson said.

Each basket is made to feed a family of six to eight, she said, and includes a 12- to 14-pound turkey, two boxes of mashed potatoes, two boxes of stuffing, two packages of corn, two bags of pinto beans, a can of cranberry sauce, green beans, gravy, some rolls and tea.

The club gets boxes from Morningstar Storage and has to use the medium-size boxes for everything to fit, Patterson said.

In total, she said, it costs about $14,000 to put the baskets together. With the coronavirus pandemic, she was worried they would not raise enough money for the program, but she said she was happy to see the community step up to support it.

This year, the club’s annual chicken scratch bingo fundraiser raised $12,000, she said. Then, it received a $2,500 grant from H-E-B and a $3,000 grant from the Rotary District 5910 to go toward the project.

She said it is “phenomenal” to see the growth the project has had and the community’s continued commitment to it.