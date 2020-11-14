Rotary Club of Aggieland again filling, delivering Thanksgiving baskets

For the 23rd year, the Rotary Club of Aggieland is making Thanksgiving baskets for the community.
In 1997, the club began making turkey baskets for families in need. This year, members anticipate delivering 450 baskets, Club President Barbie Patterson said.
Each basket is made to feed a family of six to eight, she said, and includes a 12- to 14-pound turkey, two boxes of mashed potatoes, two boxes of stuffing, two packages of corn, two bags of pinto beans, a can of cranberry sauce, green beans, gravy, some rolls and tea.
The club gets boxes from Morningstar Storage and has to use the medium-size boxes for everything to fit, Patterson said.
In total, she said, it costs about $14,000 to put the baskets together. With the coronavirus pandemic, she was worried they would not raise enough money for the program, but she said she was happy to see the community step up to support it.
This year, the club’s annual chicken scratch bingo fundraiser raised $12,000, she said. Then, it received a $2,500 grant from H-E-B and a $3,000 grant from the Rotary District 5910 to go toward the project.
She said it is “phenomenal” to see the growth the project has had and the community’s continued commitment to it.
“And it’s a fun project,” Patterson said. “It makes you feel good. You feel good after you get done.”
Once all the baskets are delivered, any unused money will remain in the club’s charitable account, she said.
The families are selected based on recommendations from the United Way of the Brazos Valley, Habitat for Humanity and the Bridge Ministries. In addition to those recommended families, she said, the club also gives boxes to Still Creek Ranch and Gloria Kennard, who organizes an annual event each Thanksgiving at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Along with members of Rotary Club of Aggieland, local firefighters and police officers will be volunteering. People can still sign up to volunteer to help pack boxes at A&M Church of Christ or deliver the baskets to families.
The club has implemented COVID-19 safety protocols for volunteers to help protect them as well as the recipients.
Delivery volunteers, who will be assigned four families in the same area of the community, will not be taking the boxes into people’s homes this year, Patterson said. Instead, the volunteer will drop the basket off at the recipient’s front door and will call the family to tell them it is there.
Everyone helping assemble the boxes at the church must pass a temperature check and a standard COVID-19 health screening, she said. Once inside, everyone will be required to wear a face mask and gloves and maintain social distance.
In the past, Patterson said, volunteers have tried to pack the boxes as quickly as possible, making it a game. This year, they will be slowing the process. The pallets of food will be set up 4 feet apart, so the volunteers at each food station will be properly distanced from each other.
All volunteers, both at the church and delivering, will be required to sign in with their name, phone number and email address to assist with contact tracing if needed. This also will allow Patterson to contact people individually to let them know of any exposure, even if not part of the contact tracing process, if someone tests positive for COVID-19.
People can sign up to deliver boxes at https://signup.com/go/dGyGpcZ or pack boxes at https://signup.com/go/UVzrHit. The boxes will be assembled on Nov. 20 and delivered through six 15-minute delivery shifts on Nov. 21. For more information about the project or Rotary Club of Aggieland, go to www.aggielandrotary.org.
