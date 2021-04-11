Ross Elementary league teaches students about football and more

For the past few months, students at Ross Elementary School have learned about football and life as members of the first Ross Football League.
“It’s about football, but I will say a large portion of it is not even about football. It’s about building these kids to be better human beings,” Ross Elementary art teacher and RFL coach Dominique Simmons said.
More than 50 students have participated in the program and will take part in the first RFL championship today at noon at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex. The league is open to all Ross students in first through fourth grades.
The players will put on their jerseys as a member of one of eight teams competing in two brackets. Four first- and second-grade teams will compete at noon, and a third- and fourth -grade bracket with another four teams will begin at 12:45.
“It’s small, really, but we want to make it seem like they’re playing in the NFL,” Simmons said, noting the jerseys and medals the Ross PTO provided for the program.
The medals are not just for those who have the most points in the championship game, he said, because all players earned the medal by taking part in the program, seeing it through and showing improvement along the way.
Ross behavior specialist and RFL coach Brandon Taylor said the purpose of the program is to reach the students in a new way. Originally, he wanted to try to pursue it last year, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed its start until February.
“We’re trying to really show them how to work on their discipline and morals of life and really building new friendships,” he said.
Some of the students in the intramural league are those Taylor has worked with as a behavior specialist, and he has reported an improvement in behavior.
“A lot of kids, they have real problems at home, just like us adults. They have real problems,” he said. Taylor said he and Simmons want to show the students that they can talk to either of them and understand they care and want to help.
“Our biggest thing is what I want these kids to really get out of this is that somebody cared. Somebody cared about me,” Simmons said.
He said the students they are working with may go on to find a cure or achieve great thing, but they need someone to encourage them and not give up on them.
“We don’t give up on those kids just because they mess up one time, because sometimes you mess up,” he said. “… This is a crucial point right here that they need to experience, and we don’t know what can happen after this.”
It has given students something to look forward to, Simmons said, and a reason to behave in class and take responsibility for their actions.
Taylor said there are consequences, but they give the students a chance to make a situation right and return to the league.
Simmons added sports is good for the students because it requires everyone.
“Everybody has a position; everybody plays a role in this thing,” he said. “It’s not just about one person. The quarterback can not do anything without [the] center, and the receivers can’t do anything without the quarterback.”
Then, with co-ed teams, he said, it opens the students’ perspective and teaches them that football is not just for boys, and that boys and girls can play on the same team together.
“If you’re good, you’re good. It doesn’t matter,” he said.
Simmons said it also allows students to see their teachers in a different setting also, saying some were surprised to see their art teacher as their football coach.
He hopes the students grow up understanding they can achieve anything they set out to accomplish and are not limited to their current situation.
“Yes, you can design fashion, you can play football, you can do anything you put your mind to,” he said. “I know it’s kind of a cliché phrase, but you can literally do anything you put your mind to. Will you be successful at it? Well, that’s up to God.”
Taylor said he used to be one of the students who would get in trouble for his behavior, and he wants to show the students that they can overcome obstacles they encounter.