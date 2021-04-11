Ross Elementary league teaches students about football and more

“We’re trying to really show them how to work on their discipline and morals of life and really building new friendships,” he said.

Some of the students in the intramural league are those Taylor has worked with as a behavior specialist, and he has reported an improvement in behavior.

“A lot of kids, they have real problems at home, just like us adults. They have real problems,” he said. Taylor said he and Simmons want to show the students that they can talk to either of them and understand they care and want to help.

“Our biggest thing is what I want these kids to really get out of this is that somebody cared. Somebody cared about me,” Simmons said.

He said the students they are working with may go on to find a cure or achieve great thing, but they need someone to encourage them and not give up on them.

“We don’t give up on those kids just because they mess up one time, because sometimes you mess up,” he said. “… This is a crucial point right here that they need to experience, and we don’t know what can happen after this.”

It has given students something to look forward to, Simmons said, and a reason to behave in class and take responsibility for their actions.