Rosary for Charlotte Han Sharp set for Thursday

A rosary service for Charlotte Han Sharp has been set for 7 p.m. Thursday in College Station.

Sharp, the wife of Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, died Tuesday at her College Station home after a lengthy illness. She was 67.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Cathedral In Austin. Graveside services will follow at the Texas State Cemetery. Friday’s service will be streamed online at smcaustin.org/sharp.

Thursday’s rosary will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 603 Church Ave.