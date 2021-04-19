Rockdale native, A&M student wins Don’t Mess With Texas song search

A Texas A&M University student has a new message for people across the state: Don’t M-E-double-S with Texas.

Courtney Eoff was familiar with the “Don’t Mess With Texas” anti-littering campaign, but didn’t know there was a songwriting contest involved with it until a friend’s mom shared a Facebook post.

Eoff, a Rockdale native and Texas A&M junior, entered the contest this spring to come up with a new song for the marketing campaign and was later selected as a grand prize winner out of 130 entries.

The contest was open to Texas residents over the age of 13 and required a video submission of an original song with an anti-littering message and the phrase “Don’t Mess With Texas” that was under 30 seconds long. Eoff won a home studio from Guitar Center valued at $5,000.

“I’ve said this to everybody that I’ve talked to, but I’m really just completely honored,” Eoff said. “I was so shocked that it happened and I was so excited because this is a campaign that I’m really passionate about because I’m from Texas and I love everything about this state and want to keep it beautiful, so the fact that I was chosen, I was honored to have been picked from the crowd.”

Eoff said she did some research before deciding to enter.