Rock Prairie Elementary School friends start organization to collect toys for kids in hospitals

When Cristian Morales saw a commercial on television about hospitalized children, he wanted to know what he could do to help.
The answer led Cristian, 8, and Niko Chavarria, 7, to create a new organization called Brazos Buddies, which received its first donation Wednesday. The Rock Prairie Elementary School second-graders are the buddies behind the organization that donates stuffed animals and a personalized card to kids who are in the hospital or having a difficult time.
“I saw a commercial on TV, and on the commercial, there were some kids who were sick in the hospital,” Cristian said. “I wanted to give them and other kids who are sick in the hospital a buddy.”
Niko said they wanted the kids to feel like they had somebody by their side.
“Why it says ‘From Buddies For Buddies’ is because we’re the buddies, and we’re giving to all the buddies, which is the other kids,” Niko said.
After launching last week, Brazos Buddies got their first donation of stuffed animals — about 300 of them — from PetSmart on Wednesday. Some of the toys will be given to Ronald McDonald House Charities to use in the three Happy Wheels locations in the Brazos Valley.
Happy Wheels is a cart that has toys, stuffed animals, snacks and toiletries to help families staying at hospitals.
“Kids don’t want to be sick, and they definitely don’t want to be in the hospital,” said Shannon Cashion, hospital programs manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas. “It just really kind of brightens their day and entertains them if we have a small toy or just a snack when they’re hungry.”
Niko’s mom, Maritza Chavarria, said her family has first-hand experience of the program from when her youngest was a year old and being treated for orbital cellulitis at Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin.
It was such a scary situation for everyone, she said, that the only thing she vividly remembers is the wagon of toys and snacks and the sense of normalcy it brought to all three of her children, of whom Niko is the eldest.
“They see a wagon of toys, and it’s like Santa Claus, but nurses and doctors,” she said.
It might seem small, but the significance can be huge to the person receiving the toy, she said.
“In all the chaos, the only thing normal was that little basket, and it was really awesome,” Chavarria said.
Cristian’s mom, Marycruz Morales, said when she began to have the conversation with her son about the children in the commercial who were in the hospital, she saw the answer in her son’s arms as he hugged his own stuffed animal.
“When Cristian told us that he couldn’t sleep because he saw the commercial and says, ‘Well, why are they there? What can I do?’ I needed to give his little heart and mind peace of mind knowing that we can do something local,” she said. “He just so happened to be squeezing his [stuffed animal] or his buddy, and I mean, the idea is literally right there.”
Chavarria said she and Morales have been having difficult conversations with their eldest sons, trying to answer the questions they have.
“This all started because of a curious little kid, a curious child, and he was asking the questions,” Chavarria said.
Both moms said they wanted to make sure their sons were invested and had ownership in Brazos Buddies. They write the cards, which feature the logo designed and drawn by Niko. With some of the stuffed animals going to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Chavarria said, their next step is to find other partners in the community that can use the stuffed animals and comfort children.
“There’s a lot of people here that want to help; they just don’t know how to,” she said. “When you start putting the right minds together and put curious little kids together that just love people, amazing things can happen. That’s what we’re seeing here.”
One thing they hope to nurture and foster in all their children by helping with this project, Chavarria said, is a love of community.