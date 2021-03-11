Rock Prairie Elementary School friends start organization to collect toys for kids in hospitals

“When Cristian told us that he couldn’t sleep because he saw the commercial and says, ‘Well, why are they there? What can I do?’ I needed to give his little heart and mind peace of mind knowing that we can do something local,” she said. “He just so happened to be squeezing his [stuffed animal] or his buddy, and I mean, the idea is literally right there.”

Chavarria said she and Morales have been having difficult conversations with their eldest sons, trying to answer the questions they have.

“This all started because of a curious little kid, a curious child, and he was asking the questions,” Chavarria said.

Both moms said they wanted to make sure their sons were invested and had ownership in Brazos Buddies. They write the cards, which feature the logo designed and drawn by Niko. With some of the stuffed animals going to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Chavarria said, their next step is to find other partners in the community that can use the stuffed animals and comfort children.

“There’s a lot of people here that want to help; they just don’t know how to,” she said. “When you start putting the right minds together and put curious little kids together that just love people, amazing things can happen. That’s what we’re seeing here.”