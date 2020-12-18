Robertson County officials seek information in fatal hit-and-run accident

Robertson County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in an accident that left a pedestrian dead last month.

Officials said the Hearne Police Department responded to an area on Old Franklin Highway, just north of North Market Street, at around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2 and found a man in the middle of the road.

The man was later pronounced dead, and a preliminary investigation determined he was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities said a white man, possibly between 50 and 55 years old, reported the accident to the Hearne Fire Department. The man was driving a black Ford F-150 four-door pickup when he arrived at the fire department to make the report, officials said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Robertson County Crime Stoppers at 800-299-0191. Information could lead to a reward of up to $1,000, and callers can remain anonymous.