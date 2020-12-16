Robertson County marks opening of new sheriff’s office, jail

FRANKLIN — More than 100 people gathered to celebrate the opening of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Jail in Franklin late Tuesday afternoon.
The 92-bed, 42,000 square foot facility — built at a total price tag of more than $20 million — is complete after 18 months of construction.
The ribbon cutting and flag-raising ceremony included brief remarks from county officials as well as U.S. Rep. Bill Flores and state Rep. Kyle Kacal. Chief Deputy Sheriff Jerry Stover read a statement to those gathered on behalf of Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak, and the Grand Masons of Texas performed a cornerstone leveling ceremony as part of the proceedings.
Robertson County Jail Administrator Tifani Witherspoon said after the event that the current 53-bed jail is at capacity and had struggled to meet state standards for some time, with leaks, plumbing issues and storage limitations among the challenges her team has faced. Witherspoon said it’s probable that her 20-person staff and those imprisoned will move into the new 92-bed building in January.
“I’m grateful to the commissioners for allowing this to happen. It’s really worth it,” Witherspoon said as community members toured the jail.
Charles Goodman, principal of the Dallas-based company Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects, which designed the new facility, said it’s considered maximum security and features a centrally located, raised control center.
“I think the citizens should be proud of this,” Goodman said. “What it does is it provides a safe working environment, it keeps the prisoners where they’re supposed to be — off the streets — and keeps them safe here. It gives the staff the ability to move into the 21st century.”
Witherspoon said the current facility’s control center is outdated, and the new jail system will help greatly with safety measures.
Fort Worth-based Sedalco Construction Services managed construction.
The jail and sheriff’s office are connected inside the building. Witherspoon and several other officials praised the leadership of outgoing Robertson County Precinct 1 Commissioner Keith Petitt in bringing the new jail and office to fruition. In an interview, Petitt said it was a group effort to bring the new facility to life, and it was clear to numerous leaders that the investment needed to be made.
“It’s what our county needed, and certainly what law enforcement deserves to have,” Petitt said. “Our current facility is in such terrible condition, and it wasn’t a question of not doing it.”
Petitt, who lost his bid for reelection in November, will become the county’s emergency management coordinator
Jan. 1. Petitt said the county used 25-year certificates of obligation and a 3-cent increase on the tax rate to pay for the facility, and the commissioners court also committed $7 million in reserve funds to pay for the jail and office.
“We built this for Robertson County’s current needs and future needs,” Petitt said.
Robertson County Judge Charles Ellison, Witherspoon and Petitt all said that the new jail also will allow the county to house people from other counties who are imprisoned.
“It’s night and day,” Ellison said, when asked to compare the new and current jail facilities.
The new office and jail is located at 1006 W. U.S. 79 in Franklin.
