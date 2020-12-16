Robertson County marks opening of new sheriff’s office, jail

“I think the citizens should be proud of this,” Goodman said. “What it does is it provides a safe working environment, it keeps the prisoners where they’re supposed to be — off the streets — and keeps them safe here. It gives the staff the ability to move into the 21st century.”

Witherspoon said the current facility’s control center is outdated, and the new jail system will help greatly with safety measures.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fort Worth-based Sedalco Construction Services managed construction.

The jail and sheriff’s office are connected inside the building. Witherspoon and several other officials praised the leadership of outgoing Robertson County Precinct 1 Commissioner Keith Petitt in bringing the new jail and office to fruition. In an interview, Petitt said it was a group effort to bring the new facility to life, and it was clear to numerous leaders that the investment needed to be made.

“It’s what our county needed, and certainly what law enforcement deserves to have,” Petitt said. “Our current facility is in such terrible condition, and it wasn’t a question of not doing it.”

Petitt, who lost his bid for reelection in November, will become the county’s emergency management coordinator