Robertson County Crime Stoppers seek information on cemetery vandalism

Robertson County Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 in reward money to those who can provide information about a vandalism at a cemetery.
According to a Facebook post by the Robertson County Crime Stoppers, the Shiloh Cemetery on F.M. 2446 near Franklin was recently vandalized. Images depict a stone tomb broken, a tree tagged with a pentagram symbol, and a grave marker spray-painted with an obscenity.
Robertson County Crime Stoppers officials said a cemetery in Kosse in Limestone County was also vandalized a few days ago, but it was not immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.
Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-299-0191. Callers are granted anonymity. Information leading to suspect apprehension could garner up to $1,000 in a cash reward.
