Robertson County Courthouse closed due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Robertson County government offices in the courthouse in Franklin were closed to the public Monday because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The closure, which was ordered Monday morning, is effective until further notice and includes all county offices except for essential services such as law enforcement and court proceedings.

As of Sunday, the county had recorded a total of 584 positive cases of the virus, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website. Of those, 130 cases remained active, and there were 131 cases listed as probable.

Nine Robertson County residents have died after becoming infected with the virus, according to figures reported by the state.