Road work to impact College Station traffic

Construction work on Harvey Mitchell Parkway near the Jones-Butler Road intersection in College Station will force a change in traffic patterns starting Wednesday, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

The work will begin at 8:30 a.m., reducing northbound traffic on Harvey Mitchell Parkway to a single lane from just before Wellborn Road to Holleman Drive. Jones-Butler Road will be closed at the intersection with Harvey Mitchell Parkway, and the ramp from Wellborn Road to northbound Harvey Mitchell Parkway will be closed, as will the F.M. 2818 U-turn for Jones-Butler Road.