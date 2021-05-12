Rising demand, feed costs increase price of popular chicken cuts

Shoppers may notice higher prices for chicken during their upcoming trips to the grocery store — a trend that AgriLife Extension economist David Anderson said may last for several months.

Chicken breasts and wings will be the cuts where higher prices are most noticeable, he said.

Anderson said he doesn’t think chicken supplies will run out, but he said some stores or restaurants may not be able to purchase as much as they normally would, and there may be some places looking for ways to sell less expensive and less popular parts of the chicken, such as thighs and drumsticks.

Tighter supplies play a role in the rising prices, but Anderson said he thinks the situation is more demand-driven, especially since some of the most popular fast food chicken products use chicken breasts. Anderson said the tighter production end of the situation likely happened because chicken production slowed when demand dropped during the pandemic. Many restaurants closed for some time, but as people begin going out more, demand is rising.

Anderson also said rising prices of chicken feed, like corn and soybean, may also be pushing prices up.