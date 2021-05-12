Rising demand, feed costs increase price of popular chicken cuts

Shoppers may notice higher prices for chicken during their upcoming trips to the grocery store — a trend that AgriLife Extension economist David Anderson said may last for several months.
Chicken breasts and wings will be the cuts where higher prices are most noticeable, he said.
Anderson said he doesn’t think chicken supplies will run out, but he said some stores or restaurants may not be able to purchase as much as they normally would, and there may be some places looking for ways to sell less expensive and less popular parts of the chicken, such as thighs and drumsticks.
Tighter supplies play a role in the rising prices, but Anderson said he thinks the situation is more demand-driven, especially since some of the most popular fast food chicken products use chicken breasts. Anderson said the tighter production end of the situation likely happened because chicken production slowed when demand dropped during the pandemic. Many restaurants closed for some time, but as people begin going out more, demand is rising.
Anderson also said rising prices of chicken feed, like corn and soybean, may also be pushing prices up.
Producers are ramping production back up, but Anderson said it could take five to six months or more to raise and prepare enough chickens that prices will begin to drop again.
“I think a lot of this is a demand story,” Anderson said in a Monday phone interview. “Whether it’s the fried chicken sandwiches, chicken biscuits, all of that stuff, or reopening the economy, restaurants opening and people getting back out on the move — I think that’s driving our prices more so than production.”
As of last week, wholesale boneless, skinless chicken breasts were $1.91 per pound but last year, they were 93 cents per pound, Anderson said. From 2015 to 2019, the same cuts were priced about $1.18 per pound wholesale. Cold storage supplies of chicken are also down from last year about 20%.
As grocers and restaurants contend with higher prices, Anderson said there may end up being more products centered around dark meat, such as marinated chicken fajitas made of boneless, skinless thighs.
The types of chickens raised during the pandemic were also different than what people are looking for now, AgriLife Extension poultry specialist Craig Coufal said in a story published on the AgriLife Today website.
“The birds that were being grown during the pandemic were grown smaller because they were going to end up in grocery stores,” Coufal said. “The birds that meet the demand for chicken strips and sandwiches and processed nuggets are much bigger, and it can take some time to shift production. It will happen, but it may take some time.”