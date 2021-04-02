Richard Giusti sworn in as new chief of Bryan Fire Department

City leaders welcomed Richard Giusti, who will serve as the new chief of the Bryan Fire Department, with enthusiastic applause as he was sworn in Thursday afternoon.
Giusti, who is replacing retired Chief Randy McGregor, was previously with the San Antonio Fire Department, where he served as the assistant fire chief. Giusti was unanimously selected for the Bryan job out of 44 qualified applicants in a nationwide search.
In San Antonio, Giusti said there were about 1,800 people working in the fire department compared to the approximately 150 in Bryan. The smaller size is something that Giusti sees as an upside of working in Bryan, as he said it will make it far easier to get to know every person who works for him.
When he started to learn more about the city of Bryan, Giusti said he was increasingly impressed with the fire department, the community and the city’s leaders.
“I don’t know how I lucked into this position,” he said as he praised the support of those he has met in Bryan. “I really don’t. I feel very blessed. I really do.”
As he settles into the new position, Giusti said he wants to have a 90-day period in which he talks to every firefighter about what they like and dislike about the department, what they would do differently if they were in his shoes, and what their short- and long-term goals are. This effort to get to know people’s thoughts, Giusti said, will help him know if changes are needed in the near future.
“Right now, I’m just going to look at trying to absorb the culture of the fire department and try to live the good life here in Bryan — Texas style, as you guys say.”
Giusti is a former master sergeant in the United States Air Force and has served as an instructor at Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biological Training and San Antonio College.
The incoming chief earned a Master of Arts degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security, a Bachelor of Arts degree in disaster and emergency management from American Military University, and two Associate of Applied Science degrees in fire science and instructor of technology and military science from the Community College of the Air Force.
“Chief Giusti is passionate about his job as public servant as well as the safety of his firefighters and the public he has sworn to serve,” Bryan City Manager Kean Register told dozens of ceremony attendees. “That’s why we hired him.”
When Giusti was sworn in, he was accompanied by his wife, son, daughter and soon-to-be-daughter in law. Four leaders from the San Antonio Fire Department also attended the ceremony, including SAFD Chief Charles Hood.
In his remarks to attendees at Bryan Fire Station No. 1, Hood said that Giusti will help enhance Bryan, emphasizing that Giusti has “weathered storms” and is “capable and ready” for the new role.
“He’s going to come up with some great ideas,” Hood said of Giusti. “Be flexible, be patient, and most of all be supportive and know that he’s going to take care of each and every one of you so you can go out and take care of the families that live in this community.”