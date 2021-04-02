Richard Giusti sworn in as new chief of Bryan Fire Department

City leaders welcomed Richard Giusti, who will serve as the new chief of the Bryan Fire Department, with enthusiastic applause as he was sworn in Thursday afternoon.

Giusti, who is replacing retired Chief Randy McGregor, was previously with the San Antonio Fire Department, where he served as the assistant fire chief. Giusti was unanimously selected for the Bryan job out of 44 qualified applicants in a nationwide search.

In San Antonio, Giusti said there were about 1,800 people working in the fire department compared to the approximately 150 in Bryan. The smaller size is something that Giusti sees as an upside of working in Bryan, as he said it will make it far easier to get to know every person who works for him.

When he started to learn more about the city of Bryan, Giusti said he was increasingly impressed with the fire department, the community and the city’s leaders.

“I don’t know how I lucked into this position,” he said as he praised the support of those he has met in Bryan. “I really don’t. I feel very blessed. I really do.”