Returning soldier's surprise homecoming completes his family's photo

A family photo of Johnson Elementary School Principal Amy Thomman and her two children was photobombed Thursday by the best surprise — her husband, Ross.

It didn’t take even one second for Thomman to recognize the unexpected face in the background when Bryan school district staff showed her the photo. There in the background was her husband, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ross Thomman, holding a sign that read “I’m home!”

“I don’t have words,” she said following the tearful surprise.

Ross has been deployed with the U.S. Army in Kuwait and Iraq since January, and while his family knew he would be home soon, they did not know when. In fact, their daughter, Samantha, thought his return would be delayed by a week.

“It was everything I imagined it would be,” Ross said about the surprise. “It was priceless.”

Bryan school district staff members organized the surprise photo at SFA Middle School where 13-year-old Samantha, 13, is on the volleyball team. He called it a team effort to pull off the reunion.

“I couldn’t have done it myself. These guys are hard to surprise,” he said. “This is such a family-oriented organization, and I can’t be more thankful and happy the way everybody supported us.”

Samantha said she saw a brief glimpse of her dad before taking the picture, but did not process what was happening and did not believe he was really there, so she just turned around to take the family photo. It took her about as much time to recognize him in the picture as her mom.

Samantha said she is most excited about being able to talk to her father face-to-face again.

“I’ve missed so much stuff, and I’m so happy and grateful to be back and safe and ready to reacquaint with my family and get back to work, back to life,” Ross said, acknowledging how much taller his kids looked from the last time he saw them.

The first thing they did as a family was watch Samantha’s volleyball match. Amy said she is most looking forward to is having dinner together as a family again.

Their son Eli, 10, said he is excited to play Madden video games with his dad again and have steak, prompting Amy to say her steaks do not seem to meet the standard set by her husband — at least not according to their son.

Ross, who has been in the U.S. Army for 18 years, said he was thankful the Bryan school district family supported his family and helped send him off last year and welcomed him home this week.

Amy said it was another example of the school district family coming together.

“From the beginning it was a ‘we’ thing,” Amy said, “and this truly just shined that. We did not do this alone.”

Ross said he brought a flag back to Texas that will be displayed, along with a certificate, at Johnson Elementary. Amy called it a “great thing” to hear that her husband should not be deployed again soon.

“I’m excited for the kids to see just him again,” she said.