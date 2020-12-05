Retiring Brazos County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Stewart reflects on career

Brazos County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Stewart will retire next week, concluding a career of public service that has included almost eight years with the sheriff’s office and decades in the U.S. Army and local law enforcement.
Stewart, 73, reflected on his career in a recent Zoom interview with The Eagle. His last day on the job as second-in-command at the sheriff’s office will be Dec. 11. He will move to Albuquerque, New Mexico, not long after, joining his wife, Vicki.
Stewart said that when he was a kid, he wanted to be a police officer. He was drafted into the Army in 1969 and expressed an interest in becoming an intelligence analyst. He completed analyst training and went to officer candidate school, the springboard to a career in the Army that culminated with a promotion to colonel in 1996 and also included time at the Pentagon.
“It’s been a grand adventure,” Stewart said. “I’m a protector at heart. I’m always the one who steps up when something is going astray against another person, to try and step in to help that person.”
Stewart’s life path and career took him to Bryan in the early 1990s, in part to be closer to his father, who had been diagnosed with cancer. Stewart also joined the Bryan Police Department as a reserve officer in 1993 and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2000. He was working as a reserve officer when Brazos County Sheriff Kirk asked him to be chief deputy sheriff for the sheriff’s office at the end of 2012.
The sheriff’s office has added seven deputies and a school resource program during Stewart’s eight years with the office. He also noted equipment updates, pay increases, levels of training and adoption of body cameras as other achievements during his tenure, and Stewart expressed gratitude that Kirk asked him to serve.
In a phone interview, Kirk described Stewart as “my right-hand man” and said Stewart’s Army background and attention to detail was a large reason Kirk wanted Stewart to join his office.
“It’s critical that I have somebody in there I can trust. Eight years ago, I was looking for somebody who could help me prepare this organization for the time that I would retire,” Kirk said. “He’s been remarkable. He’s met and exceeded all my expectations, and solidified the sustainability of this organization. His skill set has been very valuable to us.”
Kirk’s time as sheriff will end next month, with Sheriff-elect Wayne Dicky set to be sworn in Jan. 1. Kirk said the time is right for he and Stewart to move into new chapters in their lives.
“It’s hard for me to walk away from this organization, and it’s hard for him to do the same thing, but it’s time for both of us to move on,” Kirk said. “Our hearts will remain here with the sheriff’s office and with those who continue to serve.”
Stewart was born in Iowa, and his family moved to Texas shortly afterward. He said he went to six different elementary schools and graduated from high school in San Antonio. He later earned a degree from the University of Houston in 1983, during his Army career.
In August 2013, Stewart was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and he said the ongoing cancer treatments were one factor in his decision to retire, along with his wish that Dicky have the space to choose his own second-in-command.
He said that when he moves to Albuquerque, he intends to spend some of his time leading response trainings.
Among Stewart’s numerous community roles, he has worked with the Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley as a board member. He said he wanted to make sure sheriff’s deputies fully understood the impacts of sexual violence on survivors and their families, and to otherwise support SARC’s work and mission.
In an email, SARC Executive Director Lauren Carroll Spitznagle praised Stewart’s involvement and commitment to the organization.
“Jim was not only dedicated to serving the community, he is a mentor of mine who cared deeply about survivors,” Spitznagle said Thursday. “He is a great representative of his community, and he made an indelible mark on the Brazos Valley. We will miss his commitment to sexual assault survivors and his generous spirit.”
Stewart has also served on the board for National Alliance on Mental Illness — Brazos Valley for about three years, among other community engagements.
“If somebody needs a board member, I’m on it,” Stewart said with a laugh.
Dicky, who was the county’s jail administrator until he won the race for sheriff, worked closely with Stewart under Kirk and praised Stewart in a recent phone interview for his broad community involvement. Dicky said late Friday he has not yet chosen the next chief deputy sheriff.
“Whatever he’s doing, he brings a passion to it — an energy for service and a passion for service,” Dicky said of Stewart. “He is an outstanding leader who understands how to get things done. He’s done a great job for the sheriff’s office over his eight years here.”
