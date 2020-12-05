Retiring Brazos County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Stewart reflects on career

Brazos County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Stewart will retire next week, concluding a career of public service that has included almost eight years with the sheriff’s office and decades in the U.S. Army and local law enforcement.

Stewart, 73, reflected on his career in a recent Zoom interview with The Eagle. His last day on the job as second-in-command at the sheriff’s office will be Dec. 11. He will move to Albuquerque, New Mexico, not long after, joining his wife, Vicki.

Stewart said that when he was a kid, he wanted to be a police officer. He was drafted into the Army in 1969 and expressed an interest in becoming an intelligence analyst. He completed analyst training and went to officer candidate school, the springboard to a career in the Army that culminated with a promotion to colonel in 1996 and also included time at the Pentagon.

“It’s been a grand adventure,” Stewart said. “I’m a protector at heart. I’m always the one who steps up when something is going astray against another person, to try and step in to help that person.”