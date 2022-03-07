Retired Bryan resident releases book on grief to help others heal

Cheryl Christopher suffered the unimaginable loss of her two sons and her grandson; her youngest son died in a car accident and her oldest son and grandson committed suicide.

The Bryan woman recently wrote a book through her journey toward hope and healing, “A Portrait of Grief,” which provides acute care for those devastated by loss, holding readers’ hands through the early stages of grief and providing guidance for sustained healing into the future, according to Christopher.

“When we lost our first son I had absolutely no understanding of the grief process, and I don’t know whose job it was to teach us about grieving. But I didn’t know anything,” she said. “I thought the way to deal with it was to hold things inside, and to be brave and acceptable. But the truth is mourning is an absolute necessity and the outward expression of grief. I try to point the reader toward wise ways to go through this process in healthy ways, because there are a lot of unhealthy ways to go through it.”

She said her 234-page book is a commentary and has a devotional element to it, as it is divided into short chapters that are easy for anyone to read.

“This book kind of pulls you along through the grief process toward hope,” she said.

Each chapter has a song that the reader can access via YouTube, as an accompaniment to listen to while reading. Christopher said grieving is a slow process, and including a song before each chapter is meant to slow the reader down so they take their time reading the book.

“Grief is so traumatic and life-changing and the loss of a child particularly. It seems to cry out for musical accompaniment,” she said.

Christopher said when a parent buries a child it doesn’t matter if they are 2 or 52, it is always devastating. During the pandemic in 2020, people experienced a disruption of their everyday routine and suffered many losses.

“I do think there is an epidemic of grief, and we have put on a mask and forged through it and stifled our cries [during the pandemic], but that really is not the healthy way to go through a difficult time,” she said.

In the book, she offers multiple chapters on the stages of grief and guides readers toward healthy ways to continue their daily routines and keep moving forward. She also discusses how people can receive comfort.

“Sometimes it is hard to receive [comfort] and some people don’t know how to, and a lot of people don’t know how to give it,” she said. “I talk about signs and epiphanies in the book, because there are everyday miracles that happen in the worst of times and how to be on the lookout for those. I talk a lot about identity and the survival of marriage, because that changes everything when there is a loss of a child and a lot of difficulties emerge.”

She said after she lost her youngest son in a car accident, she had a hard time going back to her regular routine and wanted to change everything about her life.

“We had a big beautiful sofa that I sat on and grieved on for two years, and [one day] I put it out on the street for somebody to pick it up and then we sold our house,” she said. “I had always worked with my husband in our photography business, and I went back to school and then I started doing different jobs, then I went to France and started an international bridal line business. ... I spend my time now painting and writing.”

In retirement she found that writing this book helped her heal, and she is looking forward to her book helping others who are grieving catastrophic losses.

“I can remember after our first loss, people expected us to get well really quick,” she said. “I think people should understand that you don’t get well from a traumatic loss, it changes who you are and it is really hurtful for people to expect people to just move on.”

Though this book is relative to the loss of a child, Christopher said anyone can receive something from her book, no matter how big or small their loss may be.

“Grief is grief and mourning is mourning, and some is more difficult and takes longer. The loss of a job, the loss of a husband, the loss of a good friend, there are so many things that have caused grief today,” she said. “Even though this does deal a lot with the loss of children, there are lessons there for anyone who is enduring significant loss of any kind.”

Christopher graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont with a degree in education and a minor in art; she and her husband, Gary Christopher, have lived in Bryan for the past five years.

“I do think that I have had a certainty that death is not goodbye, it is au revoir — until we meet again,” she said. “We can look for a reunion, and I think the Lord has planted that in my heart.”

“A Portrait of Grief” is available online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Target for $17.99. For more information, visit cherylchristopherauthor.com.

