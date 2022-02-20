Retired Bryan educators celebrate nearly 72 years of marriage

She said yes to another date even though she had a date with her boyfriend the following day. On their fifth date, only eight days after they met, Buddy proposed to Jeane and she said yes.

However, before Jeane went out with him again, she had to let her current boyfriend know she was ending their relationship. She wrote him a letter and he understood, and they went their separate ways, she said. She felt in heart she was meant to be with Buddy.

Buddy said he knew Jeane was meant for him, too. After meeting Jeane, he visited his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend and turned his class ring around to where the band was showing on the outside, and told her he couldn’t date her anymore because he was getting married. Buddy and Jeane soon moved to Denton and then later to Bryan after the wedding.

They have two children, Karen and Michael; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with one more on the way. The couple have been Bryan residents for the last 50 years, and currently live in Arbor Oaks at Crestview retirement community. They both served as educators for Bryan ISD.

Buddy grew up in Mexia and wanted to fly planes. At the age of 16 he graduated high school and took a job at an airport and was able to pay for flight lessons.