Retired Bryan educators celebrate nearly 72 years of marriage

Soon after Buddy and Jeane McGown first met in 1950, Jeane had long-term plans for the both of them.
Buddy was 25 and Jeane 20 when they met in Mexia, Texas. Jeane met Buddy’s mother at a wedding soon after and got to know each other well. Later his mother said he should meet Jeane, and the next week Jeane was invited to go dancing with Buddy and his family in Waco.
“We had a wonderful time dancing, I thought Buddy was wonderful,” Jeane said. “That night when I came home I told my sister, ‘I’ve met the man I am going to marry, he just doesn’t know it yet.’”
Come June, the pair will have been married 72 years.
“Being in love is when you want to be with that person all the time; you don’t care about the rest of the world and you just want to be with them,” Buddy, 97, said.
When they met, Buddy had been dating a young woman for a couple of weeks, while Jeane was in a five-year relationship.
“We really talked a lot that night while we were out dancing. I had in my mind all along the kind of person I wanted to marry. He was handsome, but that wasn’t the main thing,” Jeane said. “I wanted somebody that was a close family person, a Christian, and I always said he didn’t have to be rich but I wanted him to be ambitious, and he was.”
She said yes to another date even though she had a date with her boyfriend the following day. On their fifth date, only eight days after they met, Buddy proposed to Jeane and she said yes.
However, before Jeane went out with him again, she had to let her current boyfriend know she was ending their relationship. She wrote him a letter and he understood, and they went their separate ways, she said. She felt in heart she was meant to be with Buddy.
Buddy said he knew Jeane was meant for him, too. After meeting Jeane, he visited his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend and turned his class ring around to where the band was showing on the outside, and told her he couldn’t date her anymore because he was getting married. Buddy and Jeane soon moved to Denton and then later to Bryan after the wedding.
They have two children, Karen and Michael; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with one more on the way. The couple have been Bryan residents for the last 50 years, and currently live in Arbor Oaks at Crestview retirement community. They both served as educators for Bryan ISD.
Buddy grew up in Mexia and wanted to fly planes. At the age of 16 he graduated high school and took a job at an airport and was able to pay for flight lessons.
He attended Sam Houston State University in 1941 and during that time enlisted in the military. He was in school during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and knew he was going to be drafted so he wanted to enlist as as Air Force pilot. He was unable to join at the time because his eyesight was not strong enough. However, he enlisted in the Army infantry when he turned 18 and served three years as a machine gunner, and radio and Jeep operator. He was discharged in March 1946, and then completed his bachelor’s degree in music the following year. He attended Texas A&M University and graduated with his master’s degree in school administration.
During his career in Bryan, he served as a band director for 13 years at Stephen F. Austin High School. The high school is currently the Administration Building which is connected to the SFA Middle School. He later served as a principal for two Bryan elementary schools, Bonham and Henderson; and served as an assistant superintendent and director of personnel for BISD.
He took his school’s marching band to march in three Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans.
“I remember seeing the crowds fill the streets and surround the band as we played and marched. It makes me emotional when I remember everyone cheering around us, ‘Here comes that great Texas band!’” Buddy said.
His students still keep in touch with him over the years and he is fondly remembered. As a principal he said he made sure his teachers were taken care of.
“I would have rocking chairs placed in the restrooms of my schools so the teachers would be able to take a break when they needed it,” he said. “During faculty meetings I made sure everyone had a Coke to drink at their seat. I had high expectations of them to be great teachers and they were.”
Jeane, now 92, grew up in Hubbard, Texas, and knew as a young child that she wanted to be a teacher.
“I always felt it was my calling to become a teacher,” she said.
At 20, she graduated from the Texas Women’s University in Denton with a degree in business. After graduation she started to teach in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Later she started teaching at SFA High School where she taught typing, shorthand, business and accounting.
“Buddy and I would host open houses for our students and have them come over and we would cook dinner and it was always really special,” she said.
She raised two children while teaching, and later attended Baylor University in Waco where she received her master’s degree in elementary education in 1957. Many of her students over the years kept in touch with her, and this Valentine’s Day she received a letter and box of chocolates from one of her former students, an 86-year-old attorney.
“It was so beautiful to see that one of my students reached out to me. All of my students over the years meant so much to me. Bryan ISD is such a great district and has such wonderful schools. I was so happy to teach here and be a part of this town,” she said.
In 1986, Buddy and Jeane retired together. Buddy continued flying planes until he turned 91. He and Jeane bought two planes, a 140 and 170 Cessna aircraft. Buddy took Jeane on many trips, and he said he enjoyed being able to fulfill his flying dream.
This Valentine’s Day, the couple shared a special card in which Buddy wrote to his wife, “I hope you have enjoyed this marriage as much as I have.” Jeane said she has because she knew the moment she met him he was the one.
They both agreed that marriage can be difficult and has its ups and downs, but they never went to bed without saying they loved each other and sharing a kiss, Jeane said.
“It is a commitment and there are things that aren’t going to go right every day, but you know it is the next day,” she said. “Don’t let something little destroy something that has been great.”
Buddy advised young people who are in love and want to go after their special person to take their time and not rush into anything.
“Don’t wait and take eight days like I did,” he said. “Take nine days.”