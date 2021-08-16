Restaurateur Giovanni Cerone, known for Mr. G's Pizzeria, dies at age 86

In addition to Rami, the couple had two daughters, Rola and Rima. Giovanni told The Eagle that Texas A&M was the reason they relocated to Bryan-College Station. All three of his kids earned A&M degrees.

“I am an Italian father, and I don’t let kids away from my nose, so we all go there,” he said.

Rami opened Italian restaurant Caffe Capri in Downtown Bryan in 1995 and Rola opened Revolution Café and Bar in 2003. Giovanni and Houda bought Italian restaurant Cenare in 1997, which Houda ran until they sold it in 2019.

Giovanni’s love for his family was “huge,” Rami said, noting that he taught “the value of family, what’s important and how to love well.”

“He was married to my mom for 49 years,” he said. “They still held hands everywhere they went. They had dinner together every night, even when they had both restaurants going. He’d leave his restaurant at night and go to my mom’s and have dinner there.”

An outpouring of appreciation on social media began after the Mr. G’s Facebook account announced Giovanni’s death on Sunday.