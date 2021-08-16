Restaurateur Giovanni Cerone, known for Mr. G's Pizzeria, dies at age 86

Giovanni Cerone, the patriarch of a family known in Bryan-College Station for Italian dining and entertainment, died of natural causes on Aug. 11. It was announced on social media on Sunday. He was 86.
“We talked every day, which makes me happy,” son Rami Cerone said Monday. “He worked really hard all his life, but he would always do anything for his family.”
Giovanni owned and ran Mr. G’s Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan from 1996 to summer 2020, and he was known for friendly greetings and banter. He made fresh dough and sauce each morning, and opened and closed the restaurant each day.
“I like to serve everything made by me, not made by someone else,” he said in a 2018 Eagle profile.
He was born in Italy, and worked in insurance before leading a traveling orchestra throughout France, Tunisia and Syria. He met his future wife Houda in Beirut, and they eventually married and settled there. War led the family — which then included infant Rami — to escape, and they moved on to London, then New Jersey, Dallas and Clifton, Texas.
“As long as we are together, it wouldn’t matter if we moved to the end of the world,” Giovanni said in the Eagle profile.
In addition to Rami, the couple had two daughters, Rola and Rima. Giovanni told The Eagle that Texas A&M was the reason they relocated to Bryan-College Station. All three of his kids earned A&M degrees.
“I am an Italian father, and I don’t let kids away from my nose, so we all go there,” he said.
Rami opened Italian restaurant Caffe Capri in Downtown Bryan in 1995 and Rola opened Revolution Café and Bar in 2003. Giovanni and Houda bought Italian restaurant Cenare in 1997, which Houda ran until they sold it in 2019.
Giovanni’s love for his family was “huge,” Rami said, noting that he taught “the value of family, what’s important and how to love well.”
“He was married to my mom for 49 years,” he said. “They still held hands everywhere they went. They had dinner together every night, even when they had both restaurants going. He’d leave his restaurant at night and go to my mom’s and have dinner there.”
An outpouring of appreciation on social media began after the Mr. G’s Facebook account announced Giovanni’s death on Sunday.
“It’s great,” Rami said. “He loved the limelight, I guess you could say. We’re hoping he can see all this. He was a personality. People have said they’d never seen him not smiling.
“People have been texting and calling, the comments on social media, which I think as a family makes us feel great that he was so loved. I think that he felt it even when he was here. It seems like he touched a lot of people in his own way.”
A celebration of life will be held at Mr. G’s Pizzeria on the afternoon of Aug. 29.