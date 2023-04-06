Brazos County residents are invited to review and provide comments on a grant application to provide a generator for the Wickson Creek Special Utility District.

The public may review and comment on the grant application prior to May 3. The application is viewable online at brazoscountytx.gov. Hard copies can be viewed in the Brazos County Auditor’s office at 200 South Texas Avenue, Suite 218 in Bryan, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the Wickson Creek Special Utility District at 8770 E. Texas 21 in Bryan, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Wickson Creek SUD was victim to power outages caused by the winter storm in February 2021, and the lack of electricity to operate pumps caused Wickson water customers to deal with a lack of water as well. The CDBG-MIT grant would provide $500,000 toward the purchase of a new generator for the SUD, allowing continuous operation and the ability to provide water to customers even in electrical emergencies.