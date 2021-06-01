Residents gather at American Legion Post 159 for Memorial Day ceremony

A crowd gathered on the back patio of American Legion Post 159 to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving the United States.

“It is not a celebration; it is a ceremony,” Post Commander Tom Marty said following Monday’s event. “We are honoring the war dead, and those that gave up their lives in service of their country. A lot of times, people these days lose that concept and think of it as a mattress sale, a light sale or a car sale or something, and it really loses the true meaning of Memorial Day.”

Marty said he was happy to see young attendees as well as veterans spanning multiple wars, including a couple from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, at Monday’s event.

“For those guys, they lost friends, if not family members, during these major conflicts, and for them, Memorial Day is truly that. It’s remembering their buddies, the guys they served with that lost their lives overseas somewhere,” Marty said. “So for them, it’s a whole lot different than what most people believe it to be.”

Greg Cross, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the submarine force from 1989 to 1997, said it is up to the veterans who made it back to remember those who did not.