Residents gather at American Legion Post 159 for Memorial Day ceremony

A crowd gathered on the back patio of American Legion Post 159 to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving the United States.
“It is not a celebration; it is a ceremony,” Post Commander Tom Marty said following Monday’s event. “We are honoring the war dead, and those that gave up their lives in service of their country. A lot of times, people these days lose that concept and think of it as a mattress sale, a light sale or a car sale or something, and it really loses the true meaning of Memorial Day.”
Marty said he was happy to see young attendees as well as veterans spanning multiple wars, including a couple from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, at Monday’s event.
“For those guys, they lost friends, if not family members, during these major conflicts, and for them, Memorial Day is truly that. It’s remembering their buddies, the guys they served with that lost their lives overseas somewhere,” Marty said. “So for them, it’s a whole lot different than what most people believe it to be.”
Greg Cross, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the submarine force from 1989 to 1997, said it is up to the veterans who made it back to remember those who did not.
“It’s nice to see the support of the community, but Memorial Day should really be driven by the veterans in the community because this is their observance of their comrades, and also the appreciation of the community for their sacrifices as well,” he said.
Pamela Brown, whose father fought in the South Pacific during World War II, said, “My Grandma Brown had five sons in active duty, and they all came home safe and sound, so I am here because I don’t want us to ever forget, ever forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Nancy Mixon said the ceremony is a good way to honor veterans for what they have done for the country.
The late-morning ceremony included the presentation of the POW and MIA table, representing the service members who are prisoners of war and missing in action, the reading of the names of Post 159 members who died in the past year, the playing of taps and Amazing Grace and a rifle volley. According to the American Legion website, the three cartridges fired during the salute represent duty, honor and sacrifice.
“Those who have served and those currently serving in uniform service of the United States are ever-mindful that the sweetness and enduring peace has always been tainted by the bitterness of personal sacrifice,” Marty said during the ceremony. “We are compelled to never forget that while we enjoy our daily pleasures, there are others who have endured and may still be enduring the agony of pain, deprivation and imprisonment.”
Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, who served as a flight medic in the U.S. Navy from 2003 to 2007, recalled the story of Lt. Michael Murphy, who is remembered each Memorial Day through the “Murph” workout challenge.
“Pandemics, recessions will come and go; political winds will change. All of us will one day leave this earth, but our flag still stands because of heroes like Murph,” he said.
Murphy was the Navy SEAL who led a reconnaissance team on a mission to capture or kill a Taliban leader. The team had successfully infiltrated a remote area in the mountains when its location was compromised and its members surrounded by Taliban forces. A helicopter with reinforcements was shot down, killing all 16 on board, Sullivan said.
Murphy left his cover to get to a clearing and use a satellite phone to request help.
“He dropped the satellite phone after being shot more than 14 times, but picked the phone back up and finished the call,” Sullivan said. “While being shot, he signed off saying ‘Thank you,’ and continued fighting from his exposed position until he died from his wounds.”
Sullivan said he has seen the commitments of the American Legion on display during the pandemic as people served their community through the vaccination hub, got vaccinated, helped during the winter storms and conducted “a million other acts of kindness and service” that may have gone unnoticed.
“Today as we reflect on the memories of our fallen comrades, I pray we are strengthened by their spirit to endure and making our communities a better place,” he said. “Indeed, there are no better men and women for such a mission than the veterans of the United States armed forces, like yourselves who, through the Legion, continue to tirelessly serve our community.”
To do that, he said, veterans of the community must continue helping each other to be their best.
“We all know the fight is not finished. We all know we have not been promised an easy road. But our community is better for the service and the sacrifice of Post 159,” he said. “You made your fellow veterans proud, whether they’re still with us, whether they joined the angels in heaven to encourage and inspire the rest of us behind as we continue to fight the good fight. Thank you for your service.”