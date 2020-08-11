Researchers examine COVID-19 in local cats

Two cats in Brazos County tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this summer, Texas A&M researchers announced last week. They are the state’s first two positive cases found in cats.
In an interview last Friday, Gabriel Hamer, an entomologist from Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, explained that the team of researchers has been sampling cats and dogs living in households with a family member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 since June. Owners, after testing positive, can opt their pets into the study. The team is partnering with the Brazos County Health District, Hamer said.
The research team identified two asymptomatic cats from different houses in Brazos County. Both households contained a person who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, Hamer said.
“There is mounting evidence that cats are susceptible to the virus,” Hamer said. “One fortunate thing is that we’re not seeing much evidence that these animals are suffering a lot of disease or dying from the infection.”
According to Hamer, the scientific consensus remains that people should not be afraid if their animals test positive. He said there is also no indication that infected pets should be surrendered. According to a Texas A&M release, the CDC and the U.S. Department of Agriculture do not presently recommend routine testing of animals for the virus.
“The big concern is whether these pets are capable of infecting a susceptible person. Right now, our studies are not suggesting that that’s happening,” Hamer said.
Sarah Hamer, associate professor of epidemiology at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, leads the research team, according to a press release. Rebecca Fischer, assistant professor of epidemiology from A&M’s School of Public Health, is also among the team’s leaders.
In the press release, Sarah Hamer said the study was not designed to test the directionality of transmission of the virus — namely, whether pets become infected from owners, or vice versa. She said the study does confirm that pets can become infected in high-risk households. In the release, she added that people who test positive should isolate from their pets or wear a face mask around their pets, just as they should do around other people.
Gabriel Hamer said that the A&M research plan is different from most current studies being done on domestic animals and COVID-19 in that it aims to test pets “during that brief window” after a pet owner has tested positive, to see if the animals have contracted COVID-19 from their owners. Pets from several dozen households have been tested since June, Hamer said.
The press release stated that nationally, a small number of cats, dogs and exotic cats have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.
Samples are tested through the team’s own biosafety research labs on campus, according to the release. Samples that are initially positive on the two tests performed at the Texas A&M labs are considered “presumptive positive” and are then sent to USDA’s national veterinary laboratories for confirmation.
To learn more about the project, visit tx.ag/BCSCovidResearch.
