Utility disconnections due to nonpayment have resumed in Bryan and College Station, causing an increase in requests for assistance from local nonprofits and sparking the creation of a community fundraising effort.
Disconnections, which include electricity but not water, had been suspended for nearly four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Project Unity founder Jeannie Mansill said her organization serves a wide variety of needs and is currently shifting more of its focus toward utility and rent assistance since disconnections started within the past week and evictions in most of the local community have resumed.
With many people’s bills coming due now, Mansill said requests for utility assistance have increased to around six times the normal amount for her nonprofit.
“We just want to try to keep people housed and stable until they can get on their feet,” she said.
Bryan and College Station have distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal aid across a variety of community organizations such as Project Unity as part of COVID-19 relief efforts. Just Thursday, College Station city council approved awarding Project Unity with $124,250 in funds for a COVID-19 assistance program.
At Brazos Valley Community Action Program, a spike in requests came in March and April Administrator Bryan Jones said. It was an increase Jones said was noticeable in the B-CS community and the surrounding counties that BVCAP serves. He said last week that funds are still available for those who meet the organization’s income eligibility requirements.
Several people who have gone to SOS Ministries for help have cited the pandemic as a reason for a change in their financial situation, Executive Director Kyle Salmon said. Some had their hours cut; others, like people who were cleaning homes, lost their jobs entirely because customers became uncomfortable with someone being in their house during a pandemic. There also are residents who contracted COVID-19 and have been unable to work.
SOS Ministries has funding available and handles requests for assistance on a case-by-case basis, Salmon said.
College Station Utilities began disconnections July 16. Thirty people were disconnected that first day, but Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said only six of those customers remain disconnected as of Thursday. Since they couldn’t be reached, Leonard said she believes they had previously moved out.
CSU has been monitoring for potential problems, but Leonard said they have not noticed any out-of-the-ordinary usage or payment issues, or many customers citing pandemic-related challenges as something that is preventing them from paying their bill.
About 100 people were disconnected by Bryan Texas Utilities this week, BTU division manager of customer operations Vicki Reim said Wednesday. She said about 95% of people typically pay or set up a payment option and are reconnected within the same day. Disconnection and reconnection fees total about $25.
As of Wednesday, Reim said BTU has just under 1,700 accounts that are more than 30 days behind on payment. This is down from 2,100 last weekend, but still higher than before the pandemic, when the average was around 300 to 400.
“BTU is working with each customer, so payment plans are unique to their situation,” Reim said via email. “We are doing everything within our ability to help our customers.”
Leonard and Reim said that people who need help should reach out to discuss payment arrangements, or be directed to community groups that can assist them.
On Monday, about 20 people protested outside of the BTU office, calling for disconnections to be suspended until there are no cases of COVID-19 in the BTU service area. Community members Dan Kiniry and Carlos Eduardo Espina organized the event.
The same day as the protest, local attorney TC Langford started an online fundraiser for people who need help paying off their bills. As of Saturday, the GoFundMe raised more than $14,000.
As of Friday, Langford said she and co-organizers Kiniry, Espina and former Bryan councilman Rafael Peña had paid off around 23 bills with the funds.
While the fundraiser is geared toward BTU customers in need of assistance, College Station resident and CSU customer Veronika Rangel was able to receive help at the end of the week. She lost her job in March as a result of the pandemic, leaving her husband to support her and their children.
At the end of June, Rangel delivered her third child and during the hospital visit tested positive for COVID-19. Rangel said she and her husband had to quarantine from the baby, and her husband was unable to return to work until this past week. While she and her husband typically pay their bills, she said the situation caused them to reach a past due balance of around $500.
Rangel said she ran into problems when trying to set up a payment arrangement through CSU and couldn’t find a nonprofit that either had funds or could help her before her scheduled disconnection date of July 27. When she saw Espina promoting the community fundraiser on social media she reached out and her bill was paid off within a day.
“It’s basically a fresh start,” she said. “I’m very blessed for that.”
