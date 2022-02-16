Republicans in race for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 hope to continue serving the community

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said serving as a judge is his “next step in service to Brazos County.”

“I have been encouraged by other attorneys, clients and community members to run for a judicial position,” he said. “They cite my temperament, skill, experience and dedication to the community as qualifications.”

Brantley, 63, is originally from Salado and for the last 35 years has lived in College Station, where he is a partner at West, Webb, Allbritton and Gentry. This is also his first time running for a county position. He and his wife Cindy have four children: Bethany, Stafford, Charis and Celeste.

Brantley received a degree in agriculture from Texas A&M, and was a part of the A&M Corps of Cadets where he served as commander of the A&M Ross Volunteers and served two years on the Corps Staff. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law in Houston. After law school, he served as a briefing attorney for the Texas Supreme Court.