Republicans in race for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 hope to continue serving the community

Republicans Mark Maltsberger and Roy Brantley are competing in the March 1 primary election for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2, seeking to replace Judge Jim Locke who is not seeking reelection.
Maltsberger, 46, grew up in La Porte and currently lives in College Station. He owns the Law Office of Mark Maltsberger in Bryan, where he has worked since 2010. This is his first time running for a county position. He and his wife, Christen, met while attending Texas A&M University and have been married for 24 years. They have four children: Grant, Mary Katherine, James and Anna Claire.
If elected, he said one of his responsibilities would be to create and stay within a budget.
“For fiscal year 2022, that budget is more than $750,000. Using my experience as a small businessman, I have studied the last few years of the court’s budget and evaluated expenses. Until I get into office, it is difficult to identify decreases [or even possibly increases] in requested budget expenses,” he said. “Maintaining efficient control over the court’s docket ensures that valuable county resources are used appropriately and brings timely resolution to litigants. The time between filing of a case and resolution of a case is far too long.”
As an example, he said that of the 1,600-plus criminal cases filed before Court-at-Law No. 2 in 2021, “three quarters are still pending more than six months later.”
“An appropriate goal is to have an expectation that criminal misdemeanor cases are resolved within six months. I maintain a heavy docket of many types of cases in numerous counties,” he said. “That experience can only help to create further the court’s docket management efficiency while still allowing counsel to maintain control over their cases.
Maltsberger said he has a “collaborative leadership style,” and that his employees don’t work for him, but with him.
“My experience as both a prosecutor and a criminal defense trial lawyer provides important perspective that other judicial candidates lack,” he said. “Knowledge of what is required to appropriately maintain control of a victim or defendant while preparing for a jury trial is vital for a judge.”
Prior to moving to Brazos County, he was a partner in Cantrell, Ray, Maltsberger and Barcus in Huntsville. From 2002-04, he was an assistant district attorney in Walker County, where he tried felony criminal cases and served as a legal advisor to the Central East Texas Narcotics Task Force.
He has a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Texas A&M and received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law in Houston.
He serves on the board of directors for the Brazos Valley MHMR, the Dispute Resolution Center and the Texas Aggie Band Association. He is an active member of A&M United Methodist Church. He also coached youth softball, football and basketball.
He said serving as a judge is his “next step in service to Brazos County.”
“I have been encouraged by other attorneys, clients and community members to run for a judicial position,” he said. “They cite my temperament, skill, experience and dedication to the community as qualifications.”
Brantley, 63, is originally from Salado and for the last 35 years has lived in College Station, where he is a partner at West, Webb, Allbritton and Gentry. This is also his first time running for a county position. He and his wife Cindy have four children: Bethany, Stafford, Charis and Celeste.
Brantley received a degree in agriculture from Texas A&M, and was a part of the A&M Corps of Cadets where he served as commander of the A&M Ross Volunteers and served two years on the Corps Staff. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law in Houston. After law school, he served as a briefing attorney for the Texas Supreme Court.
He is a member of the Sons of American Legion, Earl Graham Post 159. He served on the board for the Save Our Streets Ministries in Bryan for 30 years, and as president of the Brazos County Bar Association. He is currently a class agent for the Ross Volunteer Association. He was also chairman of the Regional Grievance Committee, and he’s provided free legal services for Texas Veterans since 2010 through the State Bar of Texas Program, Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans.
He said this is an opportunity to serve in another capacity in Brazos County.
“I want to serve the people, serve the professionals, and serve the law. As a trained litigator, I enjoy the courtroom and trials,” he said. “I want every person or attorney that appears before the bench to know that they’ve been heard and treated respectfully regardless of the outcome of their case.”
If elected, he hopes to work on trying cases and “encourage resolutions of claims early in the legal process to help chip away at the pending case load.”
“With over 2,533 cases pending in Court-at-Law No. 2 as of Dec. 31, 2021, it is imperative to ensure that the litigants have an opportunity for their day in court,” he said. “Former Judge Travis Bryan has stated, ‘Justice delayed is not justice.’ My efforts will be to expedite with fairness, the handling and resolution of cases before the court.”
Brantley said as a member of the State Bar of Texas Professional Committee, treating those before the bench with respect and professionalism is an aspect of his servant leadership style. He said his experience as a briefing attorney, a Texas Board Certified Personal Injury Trial Attorney and an invited member of the American Board of Trial Advocates allows him to bring a wide variety of jury trial and non-jury trial experience to the bench.
“[My] experience as well as service to the Brazos County Bar Association, serving as a director of the State Bar of Texas, and serving on two State Bar President committees, as well as other committees, has prepared me to make decisions in a judicial capacity,” he said.
Early voting continues through Feb. 25.