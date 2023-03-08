United States prosecutors on Wednesday dropped felony fraud charges against former Blue Bell Creameries CEO Paul Kruse, according to the Wall Street Journal and KPRC.

Kruse will instead pay a misdemeanor fine of $100,000 in relation to the Brenham-based creamery’s 2015 listeria outbreak, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court in Austin obtained by the Wall Street Journal. Kruse’s seven fraud charges carried prison sentences of 20 years each.

“The settlement confirms what Mr. Kruse has been saying from the very beginning, no one at Blue Bell ever intended to defraud its customers, and we are happy that the government has reached the same conclusion,” Kruse’s lawyer, Chris Flood, said in a statement to the two media outlets on Wednesday.

The company paid more than $19 million after pleading guilty in 2019 to two misdemeanor counts of distributing adulterated ice cream products.