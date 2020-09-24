Reports allege Texas A&M students drugged, sexually assaulted off campus

Texas A&M University’s Title IX Office has received anonymous reports that allege students are being incapacitated with a drug and then sexually assaulted.
The reports concern off-campus behaviors related to the use of incapacitating agents such as rohypnol, ketamine, GHB or large amounts of alcohol, according to a weekend email that Chief Risk, Ethics, and Compliance Officer Kevin McGinnis sent to faculty, staff and students. Officials are in the early stages of responding to the allegations, Assistant Vice President of Compliance & Title IX Officer Jennifer Smith said via email this week.
“We sent the notice because we felt it was important to make our campus community aware of the reports,” she said.
The email said law enforcement is looking into the situation. A&M University Police Department officials said Wednesday that the Title IX Office received “several” anonymous complaints to which the department is providing assistance.
“The safety and security of our campus community is our number one priority,” McGinnis said in the email. “Per protocol, the university is notifying our community of these reported personal safety concerns. These types of behaviors are crimes and are NEVER the fault of the person assaulted.”
Anyone with information about the incident, or any other similar type of misconduct, is asked to call the Title IX Office at 979-458-8407 and/or the University Police Department at 979-845-2345.
McGinnis encouraged students to “remain alert” and outlined several safety tips to follow, including not drinking from a can or bottle that was opened by someone else, avoiding drinks that are being passed out in a group setting and using one’s own cup with a lid and a straw. The email also warned people not to leave their drinks unattended and to throw away drinks that have an unusual taste or appearance, such as “a salty taste or unexplained residue.”
“Texas A&M takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously,” McGinnis said toward the end of his message.
He said the Title IX Office has resources and support. More information, he said, is available at titleix.tamu.edu.
Smith said there is more information at the “Get Help” page of the university’s Title IX website at titleix.tamu.edu/get-help. The web page states that anyone who thinks they have been a “victim of prohibited conduct” is asked to let the Title IX officer know. People in these situations can request a formal investigation or an informal resolution by filing a report, the page continues.
The “Rights, Resources, and Options” document, Smith said, has contacts and information for several resources available through the university and in the Bryan-College Station community.
