Reports allege Texas A&M students drugged, sexually assaulted off campus

McGinnis encouraged students to “remain alert” and outlined several safety tips to follow, including not drinking from a can or bottle that was opened by someone else, avoiding drinks that are being passed out in a group setting and using one’s own cup with a lid and a straw. The email also warned people not to leave their drinks unattended and to throw away drinks that have an unusual taste or appearance, such as “a salty taste or unexplained residue.”

“Texas A&M takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously,” McGinnis said toward the end of his message.

He said the Title IX Office has resources and support. More information, he said, is available at titleix.tamu.edu.

Smith said there is more information at the “Get Help” page of the university’s Title IX website at titleix.tamu.edu/get-help. The web page states that anyone who thinks they have been a “victim of prohibited conduct” is asked to let the Title IX officer know. People in these situations can request a formal investigation or an informal resolution by filing a report, the page continues.

The “Rights, Resources, and Options” document, Smith said, has contacts and information for several resources available through the university and in the Bryan-College Station community.