Report: Pilot had recently purchased plane before Coulter Field crash
Report: Pilot had recently purchased plane before Coulter Field crash

Plane crash

The victims of a fatal plane crash Sunday at Coulter Field have been identified as David and Tamara Walker and their daughter, Victoria Walker. A fourth person, who has been identified by friends as Luke Armstrong, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The pilot of a high-performance single-engine plane that crashed at Coulter Field in Bryan last week had purchased the plane about a week before the accident, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash of the Piper PA-24-250 happened about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the end of the airport’s runway after the plane had taken off for a sightseeing flight, according to the report.

Pilot David Walker, 54, and his wife Tamara, 51, were killed in the crash along with their daughter, 21-year-old Victoria Walker, a senior at Texas A&M University. All three were from Farmersville. Another Texas A&M senior, Luke Armstrong, was critically injured in the crash. Friends and family members identified Armstrong as Victoria Walker’s boyfriend.

The preliminary report does not indicate a cause of the crash but says the plane has been moved to a secure location for further examination.

