Report: Montgomery man dies after party boat capsizes at Lake Conroe

An 80-year-old Montgomery man died after a party boat capsized Saturday night at Lake Conroe, according to ABC13 in Houston.
Fifty-three passengers and crew were on the double-decker boat when it capsized around 8 p.m., the report states. Officials told ABC13 that wind from a thunderstorm created large waves that caused the boat to capsize. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials said Karl Katzenberger died after being taken to an area hospital, according to the report. Two other passengers were taken to a hospital, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Residents from a nearby apartment complex assisted rescuing people, including children. All passengers were accounted for, ABC13 reported.