Rep. Kevin Brady visits Bush School during trip to College Station

Graham is interested in pursuing a career in intelligence or corporate affairs, while Newman’s focus is on border lands and border security.

Brady said he hopes some students might be inspired to enter public office, whether at a local, state or federal level.

“After 26 years in Congress and six in legislature in Texas, I’m convinced you can make a remarkable difference,” he said. “It is a job I love, and I’m convinced they will as well.”

During his 30 years as a state and U.S. representative, he said, one of the biggest changes he has seen is the rise of social media and the division it has created, saying it can be “very hateful” and “extremely negative” at times.

“I think that has, unfortunately, made it more difficult to find common ground in Congress,” he said.

He said there is a “middle class” in Congress of men and women who do their best for their community and try to find that common ground.