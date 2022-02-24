Rep. Kevin Brady visits Bush School during trip to College Station

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady visited Brazos County on Wednesday to speak with students at the Bush School of Government and Public Service and participate in the Mosbacher Institute’s speaker series.
Brady, who represents Texas’ 8th District, is the Republican leader of the House Ways and Means Committee and said his Wednesday night discussion would focus on the economy and trade, including negotiating the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
He said one of the biggest economic challenges facing America is inflation. He said America is “on the verge” or in the midst of a “wage price spiral” where prices go up, and then wages increase, and both continue to drive each up before ultimately ending in a recession.
“Right now, clearly, the worst thing the White House could do or Congress would be to fuel more inflation with more government spending or maintain COVID emergency programs that often rewarded the jobless to stay home rather than to reconnect to work,” Brady said, saying he and colleagues have “urged” President Joe Biden to address inflation.
He called the importance of free trade another focus of his visit, saying it is important to producers and consumers in Texas and the country. He called free trade the “strongest economic freedom.”
“What I love about the freedom to trade is that it puts the power in the hands of consumers,” he said.
Earlier Wednesday, Brady spoke to a group of Texas A&M students from the Bush School and other colleges at the university about his career and negotiating trade agreements.
Alexandra Graham, a first-year student in the masters of international affairs program in the Bush School with a concentration in Latin America, said it was interesting to hear about the agreements from the person who did the negotiations.
“It’s interesting talking to a politician who does the negotiating for trade because reading about a trade agreement in the news is almost more politicized than talking to the politician who does the negotiating,” she said, “because the negotiating aspect is not the politicized aspect; it’s the very real aspect of a trade agreement that does have the very real effects on people.”
Emma Newman, a doctoral student in the anthropology department, said it gave her a different lens to look at her field work and how trade agreements affect people and their everyday lives.
“I think that sometimes policy can be overlooked in the social sciences,” she said. “I think it affects humans very directly, so I’m interested now, especially, in incorporating that more into my work than I have been before.”
Graham is interested in pursuing a career in intelligence or corporate affairs, while Newman’s focus is on border lands and border security.
Brady said he hopes some students might be inspired to enter public office, whether at a local, state or federal level.
“After 26 years in Congress and six in legislature in Texas, I’m convinced you can make a remarkable difference,” he said. “It is a job I love, and I’m convinced they will as well.”
During his 30 years as a state and U.S. representative, he said, one of the biggest changes he has seen is the rise of social media and the division it has created, saying it can be “very hateful” and “extremely negative” at times.
“I think that has, unfortunately, made it more difficult to find common ground in Congress,” he said.
He said there is a “middle class” in Congress of men and women who do their best for their community and try to find that common ground.
“You often miss them because they are on the extreme,” he said. “They are conservative or they are liberal, but they also are committed to solving the country’s problems, and I often wish I could introduce that middle class in Congress to the rest of America. I think you might be more confident in about what the future holds. I’m leaving with a lot of optimism, both about the institution of Congress and about America as well.”
Before leaving College Station, Brady presented a memorial book to the George H. W. Bush Foundation that was made up of transcripts of speeches presented on the House floor following the 41st President’s death in 2018.
He called Bush a mentor to him.
“He mentored me and encouraged me to seek the Ways and Means seat in Congress, and then afterward helped guide me into international trade as a policy issue. … Here is one of the things I’m proudest of. I today hold the seat on the Ways and Means Committee that President Bush held, and then Bill Archer from Houston held, who also became chairman and then myself. When I finished this year, it will conclude 55 years of continuous leadership on the Ways and Means Committee.”
After 13 terms in Congress, Brady will be retiring after his current term ends and said he will embark on another “adventure.”