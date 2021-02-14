Rep. John Raney files drug overdose bill to shield 9-1-1 callers from prosecution

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott said when he vetoed House Bill 225 in 2015 that it lacked “adequate protections to prevent its misuse by habitual drug abusers and drug dealers.” According to reporting from the Austin American-Statesman in 2019, updated versions of the bills attempted to address such concerns but were still unsuccessful in becoming law.

“I’m not trying to throw him under the bus at all. I just think he and his folks just need to learn a little bit more about what’s going on and how many people are dying of drug overdoses,” Raney said of Abbott.

Raney said “a good number of groups” support the legislation. Cindy Soltis, director of intervention and treatment services at the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, reacted positively to the bill in a phone interview Friday.

“It’ll save a lot more lives, because people are scared to call, so they might leave the body where it is to be found later,” Soltis said. “There shouldn’t be legal consequences for someone that calls to help save a life — it’s going to give that person an opportunity to get treatment and to live. Let’s reduce the harm until we can get this person help. A lot of people are stuck in this disease for a number of years but they do eventually get treatment and get help.”