Rep. John Raney files bill to put quicker legislative start on the ballot

Texas Rep. John Raney, R-Bryan-College Station, filed a joint resolution Friday that would have Texans vote on a constitutional amendment to remove the provision that prevents action on legislation within the first 60 days of the legislative session.

In 1930, Texans added a constitutional provision preventing the passage of non-emergency items for the first 60 days — nearly 43% of the session. The Texas Legislature convenes in regular session on the second Tuesday in January on odd-numbered years for 140 days.

In an interview with The Eagle on Friday afternoon, Raney said his proposed resolution, House Joint Resolution 152, would also require a pre-session organizational meeting in Austin in December to swear in legislators and adopt rules, and to establish the regular session’s opening day as the deadline for the House speaker and Senate presiding officer to establish committee assignments. Nineteen states have constitutional provisions requiring pre-session meetings.

The Legislative session, Raney contends, is inefficient due to a provision he described as outdated.