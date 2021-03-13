Rep. John Raney files bill to put quicker legislative start on the ballot

Texas Rep. John Raney, R-Bryan-College Station, filed a joint resolution Friday that would have Texans vote on a constitutional amendment to remove the provision that prevents action on legislation within the first 60 days of the legislative session.
In 1930, Texans added a constitutional provision preventing the passage of non-emergency items for the first 60 days — nearly 43% of the session. The Texas Legislature convenes in regular session on the second Tuesday in January on odd-numbered years for 140 days.
In an interview with The Eagle on Friday afternoon, Raney said his proposed resolution, House Joint Resolution 152, would also require a pre-session organizational meeting in Austin in December to swear in legislators and adopt rules, and to establish the regular session’s opening day as the deadline for the House speaker and Senate presiding officer to establish committee assignments. Nineteen states have constitutional provisions requiring pre-session meetings.
The Legislative session, Raney contends, is inefficient due to a provision he described as outdated.
“It makes no sense to me to sit there for 60 days and not accomplish any work. I think it’s time that we make this change,” Raney said. “I think it’s a good way to get right to work rather than wasting 40% of the session before we can do any of the work that the people send us there to do.”
Raney said he has prospective co-authors from both parties and has yet to hear of outright opposition to the bill, though he expects that to change.
A proposed amendment on the ballot requires support from more than two-thirds of both chambers of the Legislature, and a majority of Texas voters must then approve all changes to the Texas Constitution.
Raney cited the comparative ease of long-distance travel and technological advances in 2021 compared to 1930 as reasons it is no longer necessary to have the 60-day rule in place. He also said the change would help alleviate logjams at the back end of each regular session.
“As someone who has been there now for five full sessions, I think it’s crazy that we go over there and spend two days a week there and then come home, go back and spend two more days,” Raney said. “Let’s just go over there and go to work and do the business and finish it.”