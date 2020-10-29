 Skip to main content
Rep. Flores taking part in vaccine trial
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, told the Bryan Rotary Club on Wednesday that he is taking part in a Phase III vaccine trial as a way to boost public confidence in ongoing efforts to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I made the decision because I trust the vaccine developers in this country, our pharmaceutical industry and the regulatory agencies that oversee those industries,” Flores told local reporters after the Rotary appearance.

“I wanted to be part of helping it get to the finish line so we can get the mass quantities of doses out there,” Flores said. “The sooner we can get them out, the better as far as restoring our country to something more approaching normal.”

Flores noted that he doesn’t know whether he got the real vaccine or a placebo shot.

“My message is that anybody who’s trying to malign our vaccine approval process or therapeutic process is being negligent with the American people,” Flores said. “There is no therapeutic drug and no vaccine that’s going to come out before [it is] safe and effective. If anyone says otherwise, they’re doing it for political reasons.”

Flores has served five terms in office and announced in September 2019 that he would not seek a sixth term. Democrat Rick Kennedy, Republican Pete Sessions and Libertarian Ted Brown are vying to replace Flores, who said he will remain civically engaged in the region after he leaves Congress on Jan. 3.

On Wednesday, the Bryan Rotary Club gave him two standing ovations as he provided reflections on his time in office.

