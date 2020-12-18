Rep. Bill Flores urges peaceful transfer of power amid election questions

U.S. Rep. Bill Flores acknowledged the victory of President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday morning and urged constituents to take approved coronavirus vaccines once they have the opportunity to do so.

“Based on the Electoral College, Joe Biden is our president-elect,” Flores told The Eagle and other local media following a Thursday morning event at American Legion Post 159 celebrating the service of military veterans in Bryan.

“As the dust settles on January 20th, it’s probably likely that Joe Biden is going to be inaugurated, and we should have a peaceful transition of power. The American people deserve a peaceful transition of power to whatever administration is the new administration.”

Flores was one of more than a dozen Texas congressional Republicans to join a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to contest the election results in four closely contested states that went for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The U.S. Supreme Court said Texas did not have standing to file the case and it would not consider the case further. The Eagle asked Flores about his decision to join that lawsuit.