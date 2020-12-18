Rep. Bill Flores urges peaceful transfer of power amid election questions

U.S. Rep. Bill Flores acknowledged the victory of President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday morning and urged constituents to take approved coronavirus vaccines once they have the opportunity to do so.
“Based on the Electoral College, Joe Biden is our president-elect,” Flores told The Eagle and other local media following a Thursday morning event at American Legion Post 159 celebrating the service of military veterans in Bryan.
“As the dust settles on January 20th, it’s probably likely that Joe Biden is going to be inaugurated, and we should have a peaceful transition of power. The American people deserve a peaceful transition of power to whatever administration is the new administration.”
Flores was one of more than a dozen Texas congressional Republicans to join a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to contest the election results in four closely contested states that went for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The U.S. Supreme Court said Texas did not have standing to file the case and it would not consider the case further. The Eagle asked Flores about his decision to join that lawsuit.
“President Trump still has some legal challenges that he would like to raise, and he deserves the chance to let those be raised. Joe Biden also deserves the chance to go through the transition process,” Flores said.
The Texas Tribune reached out to the entire Texas congressional delegation and reported Tuesday that “a growing number” of Texas Republicans in Congress are acknowledging the result of the election. Prior to the Electoral College 306-232 vote in favor of Biden and Harris on Monday, the Tribune reported, many Republicans had not acknowledged Biden’s victory.
Flores will leave office in early January after a decade in the U.S. House; Thursday morning’s event honoring veterans was likely his final public event while holding office. Congressman-elect Pete Sessions will replace Flores in representing District 17.
Sessions, who responded to a Thursday inquiry about the election by saying he looks forward to serving Brazos County citizens, posted a six-minute Facebook video on Tuesday evening of himself speaking with the caption “Although the Texas case failed, election fraud still must be investigated.”
“The bottom line is that this effort against President Trump must be met by the resolve of people who are official holders of elections to allow a challenge in the American system,” Sessions said in the Tuesday video.
Election officials and U.S. Attorney General William Barr have said in recent weeks that there is no evidence of fraud at a scale that would overturn the presidential election’s result. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn also acknowledged Biden and Harris’ victory this week.
Also Thursday, Flores, who participated in Moderna’s Phase III vaccine trial, encouraged people to take the vaccine once they are able to do so. He does not yet know for sure whether he received the vaccine or the placebo, but said the way his body felt in the day following the shot suggested to him that he received the real vaccine.
“Even though the vaccine process got highly politicized — by both sides of the aisle — the vaccines that have been approved or are going to be approved by the FDA are going to be safe and effective,” Flores said. “These vaccines work, and everybody ought to get vaccinated.”
Flores also encouraged area residents to maintain COVID-19 best health practices during the holiday season to slow the spread of the virus.
