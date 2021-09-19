Renovations at Easterwood Airport to begin soon

Renovations worth $5.9 million are set to begin soon at Easterwood Airport.

Projects will include realigning one of the airport’s main taxiways to support large aircraft and provide more aircraft parking. Currently, the taxiway is too close to an airport parking apron for large aircraft to use.

Easterwood Airport has seen its passenger numbers increase by 184% from 2020, which has led to more daily commercial flights than in 2019. Bryan-College Station’s population has increased by 12% since 2016.

“Bryan-College Station is a growing community with endless potential on the horizon. The Easterwood Airport project will restructure operations to allow for bigger and better commercial air service that will have substantial economic benefits,” U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions said in a release. “Our vibrant community deserves to have an airport that matches the quality of its people and capacity to adapt to the area’s rapid advancements. I greatly look forward to seeing Central Texans’ lives enhanced by this endeavor.”

The project will begin in January and will be paid for by a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The grant is part of $766 million the FAA recently gave to airports across the nation to make them safer, more accessible, and more sustainable.