Remnant of Nawlins, food bank providing support for Hurricane Ida evacuees

Sixteen years after evacuating to College Station from Louisiana due to Hurricane Katrina, the owners of Remnant of Nawlins are helping evacuees who fled to the Brazos Valley because of Hurricane Ida.
Korey Thomas, owner of the Bryan restaurant, and his staff have used social media this week to invite displaced families to the restaurant for a free meal.
With donations from the community, he said, they have also been able to help pay for a few hotel rooms and purchase clothing for a few children who evacuated with their families.
Thomas’ son, Tyrik Wilder, said their support for displaced families is just one way of putting into action something he learned from his grandmother: “Do as much as you can for as many as you can for as long as you can.”
“That is something that we believe in. Anytime that we can give back, we do,” he said, whether it is delivering food to elderly residents during the pandemic or providing meals and helping hurricane evacuees.
Their family arrived in College Station on Aug. 27, 2005, after evacuating their home in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, ahead of Hurricane Katrina, Wilder said. Now 24, he said, he was going into third grade in 2005 and saw the way the Brazos Valley community showed love and support from the moment they arrived.
They chose College Station at the time because it was the nearest place that had hotel rooms available, Wilder said. They stayed at a motel on Texas Avenue for about six days before moving into the shelter set up at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station.
At the shelter, Wilder said, they had meals and clothing provided for them, so they understand the impact that can have on displaced families.
Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall in 2005. When Ida made landfall just before noon, the storm’s estimated maximum sustained winds were 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“Those winds at 150 miles are different, just different,” LaShonda Pierre said. Pierre and some of her family left their homes in Hammond, Louisiana, after riding out the storm.
She described the experience as “horrifying” and “scary.”
“The wind,” she said. “To hear the trees falling, cracking. To hear the transformers blowing. The light in the sky was blue every time a transformer blew. It was horrible, and then wake up in the morning to water; water coming into the house.”
She was only able to leave after the community came together to clear trees that toppled over in the wind, which had gusts up to 172 mph, and were littering the roads.
“Immediately after, the community came together and started working,” she said. “It was a beautiful thing to see everybody coming out of their house, cutting trees. The community really started banding together to get a way out.”
Without power and water at her home in Louisiana for what could be an extended period of time, she left Hammond to come to College Station. Then, this week, she spoke with her landlord who said they cannot come back until he can repair the house.
“This is a repeat of Katrina,” Pierre said. “Our families are scattered everywhere, and it’s hard.”
She and her “God sister” Kayonna Muse are trying to get the kids who are with them enrolled in school and find a stable place to stay so the rest of their family can join them in College Station.
“It’s just overwhelming that it’s really happening again,” Muse said. “Do we really have to start over again? That’s stressful.”
When they can go back to their homes to salvage some belongings, she said, they will have to come back to College Station.
Muse has one of her four children with her after they evacuated from Kenner, Louisiana, with a cousin to Spring the day before the storm hit. Her other adult children stayed in Louisiana, and one son and his pregnant girlfriend had their roof cave in. They were able to get out of the house, but they cannot stay in the home.
Wilder said he and his family understand hurricanes from being an evacuee to helping rescue efforts in Houston after Hurricane Harvey to now helping assist people who traveled to the Brazos Valley for safety before and after the storm, just like they did.
Wilder said his family never intended to stay in College Station, but they returned to their home to see the water had reached the ceiling of their house. After seeing they had lost everything, he said, they returned to College Station, and since then, it has become home.
Anyone who wants to contribute to Remnant of Nawlins’ efforts can donate or sponsor $10 meals by stopping by the restaurant at 1416 Groesbeck St. in Bryan or reaching out via Facebook. Beginning Sept. 7, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“It takes a village,” Wilder said. “We couldn’t do it all by ourselves. We’ve had good people in this community back us and support us. That means a lot to us. I think that’s part of the reason we love this community.”
The Brazos Valley Food Bank is also offering assistance to displaced families with pre-station Super Partner Agencies throughout the Brazos Valley ready to meet food needs of evacuees. The food bank also will be sending food as needed to food banks in Louisiana or the Southeast Texas Food Bank in Beaumont, according to the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
Anyone wanting to support the Brazos Valley Food Bank or who know evacuees needing assistance can contact the food bank at 979-779-3663 or call 2-1-1.