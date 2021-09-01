Remnant of Nawlins, food bank providing support for Hurricane Ida evacuees

Without power and water at her home in Louisiana for what could be an extended period of time, she left Hammond to come to College Station. Then, this week, she spoke with her landlord who said they cannot come back until he can repair the house.

“This is a repeat of Katrina,” Pierre said. “Our families are scattered everywhere, and it’s hard.”

She and her “God sister” Kayonna Muse are trying to get the kids who are with them enrolled in school and find a stable place to stay so the rest of their family can join them in College Station.

“It’s just overwhelming that it’s really happening again,” Muse said. “Do we really have to start over again? That’s stressful.”

When they can go back to their homes to salvage some belongings, she said, they will have to come back to College Station.

Muse has one of her four children with her after they evacuated from Kenner, Louisiana, with a cousin to Spring the day before the storm hit. Her other adult children stayed in Louisiana, and one son and his pregnant girlfriend had their roof cave in. They were able to get out of the house, but they cannot stay in the home.