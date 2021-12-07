Remembering Pearl Harbor: 97-year-old survivor from Caldwell recalls devastation

A 97-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor from Caldwell said he thinks about the attack year-round.
“What I remember the most was a lot of deaths of our people and destruction of our ships,” Horace B. Hamilton said Tuesday, the 80th anniversary of the attack, following a wreath-laying ceremony at gravesite of former President George H.W. Bush. “I remember the planes coming over and dropping bombs. Seeing the ships sinking, the Oklahoma turning over capsizing, men in the water, then the ships caught on fire. I’ll never forget seeing all the ships burning, and the Arizona when she was bombed. It was a terrible waste of human life and destruction of our ships. I just wish it wouldn’t have happened.”
The wreath-laying ceremony was hosted by Wreaths Across America at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station in honor of the 2,403 service members and civilians killed in the attack, as well as Pearl Harbor survivors and the former president, a World War II Navy veteran.
Hamilton said Tuesday that he was grateful for the effort to recognize those in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
“I do appreciate that people are going through all this trouble to honor the people of Pearl Harbor. Not just me, but everyone at Pearl Harbor,” he said. “I’m just one of many. People at Pearl Harbor should be honored for what they did.”
Hamilton joined the Navy in June 1941 with his parents' permission just 11 days after he turned 17. After training in San Diego, Hamilton was stationed in Pearl Harbor aboard a light cruiser, the USS Phoenix. The Phoenix performed three escorts of troop ships for reinforcements to Corregidor Island in the Philippines and returned to Pearl Harbor a week before the attack.
As Hamilton finished breakfast that Sunday morning on the fantail of the Phoenix, he said, he saw planes darting through the sky, but he and his crew mates initially believed them to be American planes.
When alarms sounded, Hamilton said, he headed to his battle station above the ship's bridge where where he manned a 50-caliber machine gun.
“We started to fire at them, we hit some of them, but they were going all over and we couldn’t see from the ship what was happening,” Hamilton said. “It was a two-hour alarm and bombing. After the two hours, we finally got out of the harbor but there was no really getting after the Japanese; they had already returned to their ship. We were out for about a week before we came back in. They put the flames out in the ships, but we could see what happened, we saw it happen.”
The Phoenix didn’t suffer any casualties and wasn't hit, but 21 ships within the Pacific fleet were either sunk or damaged.
Hamilton said because of his training, fear didn't set in until after the attack had ended and he had time to think about could have happened.
Hamilton stayed on the Phoenix for four years after the bombing.
“We were very, very fortunate. We called ourselves the Lucky Phoenix,” he said. “I was even aboard the Phoenix out in the middle of the Pacific Ocean when we got word the Japanese had surrendered.”
Hamilton said he often recounts what happened that day and his time in the Navy for children.
“They’re taught briefly in school ... but the amount of it doesn’t sink in,” Hamilton said. “Our government should have some sort of a program to teach these young people not to forget history and to know who World War II was fought for and how it was fought. There’s a whole lot that young people don’t know.”
David Schmitz, the city of Bryan’s parks and recreation director and the son of Pearl Harbor survivor Lyle Schmitz, said it was an honor to participate in Tuesday's ceremony at the Bush gravesite.
Schmitz said his father was working at a Honolulu hospital during the attack and rushed in an ambulance to the harbor, where he pulled out burn victims covered in oil. Upon his third run between the harbor and the hospital, the ambulance was rendered immobile by a barrage of bullets from Japanese planes, Schmitz said.
Schmitz said his father returned to the hospital, where patients were placed on the floor and covered with mattresses to protect them from shattered glass. In a second wave of the attack, the Japanese crashed their planes into the hospital.
“For the rest of the war, he did island-hopping and when they did the landing in Guam he was actually with that outfit. He was commissioned to the Marines as a corpsman,” Schmitz said.
Schmitz said it's important to remember those who died that day.
“It’s something you never ever want to forget, the things people do to protect this country and protect freedom. I think this is an incredible event,” Schmitz said.