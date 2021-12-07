Remembering Pearl Harbor: 97-year-old survivor from Caldwell recalls devastation

Hamilton joined the Navy in June 1941 with his parents' permission just 11 days after he turned 17. After training in San Diego, Hamilton was stationed in Pearl Harbor aboard a light cruiser, the USS Phoenix. The Phoenix performed three escorts of troop ships for reinforcements to Corregidor Island in the Philippines and returned to Pearl Harbor a week before the attack.

“We started to fire at them, we hit some of them, but they were going all over and we couldn’t see from the ship what was happening,” Hamilton said. “It was a two-hour alarm and bombing. After the two hours, we finally got out of the harbor but there was no really getting after the Japanese; they had already returned to their ship. We were out for about a week before we came back in. They put the flames out in the ships, but we could see what happened, we saw it happen.”