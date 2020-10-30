RELLIS, SFA to offer new degree in fall 2021

The RELLIS Academic Alliance and Stephen F. Austin State University officials announced Thursday an upcoming degree offering available on the RELLIS Campus beginning in fall 2021.

Stephen F. Austin State University will join the RELLIS partnership and begin offering completer courses for its Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies (BSIS) early childhood through Grade 6 concentration for students interested in the education field.

The program, according to a joint press release, is “designed to develop future teachers’ knowledge and skills in education with field-based courses that provide real-world experience working with children.”

“We are proud to partner with Stephen F. Austin State University to offer an established quality education program to our students at RELLIS,” Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said in a press release. “I have no doubt this program will be an asset to the Academic Alliance and future students.”

Students who seek to enroll in the program may apply for SFA’s Community College Transfer scholarship, according to the press release.