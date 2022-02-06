Releasing anxieties on roadways leads to deadly consequences

Pop quiz. Answer the following questions as honestly as you can: Do you regularly drive over the speed limit? Find yourself trying to beat a traffic signal that just turned red or is about to? Tailgate or flash your headlights at a driver in front of you who you believe is driving too slowly? Honk the horn often? Use obscene gestures or otherwise visibly communicate anger toward another driver?

While we all might have to fess up to at least one or more of these behaviors on occasion, if you are checking all the boxes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, you are a candidate for escalating into full-blown road rage. Not just aggressive driving, which is considered a traffic offense, but a behavior that is considered a criminally chargeable offense.

Do you find yourself keeping your high beams on, regardless of oncoming traffic? Constantly switching lanes or making turns without using your turn signals, or failing to check your blind spot before switching lanes to make sure you aren’t cutting someone off? In addition to creating a hazardous situation, you may well be triggering road rage in others, so says statistics compiled by the NHTSA.