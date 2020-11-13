'Rekindling Christmas' set for a Dec. 1 release date

Rekindling Christmas, the Rio Vista Universal movie filmed in Bryan in January, has set a release date of Dec. 1.

Due to COVID-19, the release will be limited to pay-per-view, video on demand and DVD sales.

The holiday movie stars Bryan-College Station natives Ashley Atwood, who also produced the film, Michael Patrick Lane and Raini Rodriguez.

In addition to the local talent, the movie also features Sal Velez, Jr., Thomas Hobson and Christian Ganiere. It was directed and co-produced by Los Angeles-based James Ganiere and is based on the book written by his wife, Rebekah.

The movie is the first of at least two Ganiere-directed films to feature Bryan locations, businesses and schools. Some locals may see themselves in Rekindling Christmas in scenes shot at First Friday and throughout downtown.

The second of Ganiere’s movies, No More Goodbyes filmed in Bryan over the summer.

The price of the movie was not readily available, but the trailer is available at vimeo.com/ondemand/rekindlingchristmas.