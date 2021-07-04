Rekindling Christmas nominated for Daytime Emmy, showcasing Bryan to Hollywood

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Atwood said the story, written by Ganiere’s wife, Rebekah, sets the movie apart from the rest of the Christmas genre because it deals with real struggles of love and loss during the holidays that people can relate to.

Michael Patrick Lane, the lead actor in the movie and a Bryan-College Station native, said, the best part about the nomination is that it is for the film as a whole, not one particular person.

“It’s pretty incredible to be one of five films within this category,” he said. “What’s fun about this is you’re being recognized for your work; everyone is being recognized for their work, and it’s really just, I don’t know, it touches my heart. It’s cool because you do projects out of passion and love and you put everything you can into it.”

The project did not have the budget of some of the other nominees in the category, he said, but it is able to compete with those bigger films because of the community’s willingness to help and support the film.

“Our locations were incredible, and it really made everything stand out because Bryan gave us full access,” he said.

Raini Rodriguez, also a Bryan native starring in the film, said no matter what the outcome on July 18, it is an honor to receive the nomination.