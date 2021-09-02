Region's economic outlook shows signs of recovery

In the Brazos Valley, he said, the region’s unemployment rate of 5% was lower than both the state and the country at 6.5% and 5.4%, respectively, and ranked third lowest in the state behind Amarillo at 4.4% and the Austin-Round Rock region at 4.9%.

However, before the pandemic, Prochaska said, the region’s unemployment rate hovered at 2.4%.

As the region’s economy diversifies, Prochaska said, BVEDC has more than 150 projects that are moving to the community or exploring that opportunity, and some of those will be in the biotechnology industry that is expanding in the region.

Those businesses, he said, would bring with them a capital investment of $330 million, a need for more than 330,000 square feet of occupied space and 436 new jobs.

In the last four years, he said, he has seen “unprecedented growth” of new companies moving into the area.

“The takeaway from all of this is that, literally, as a community and I know you’re seeing it, we’re booming,” he said.