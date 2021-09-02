Region's economic outlook shows signs of recovery

The Brazos Valley economy is rebounding from the hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but it is not back to full strength yet, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Matt Prochaska said.
Business leaders heard Prochaska’s update on the region’s economy during Wednesday’s Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Briefing luncheon.
Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Chamber, said it is good for the community to hear an update from Prochaska and get his perspective of how the region looks from an economic standpoint.
Prochaska said the importance of the event is to help inform the community so its continued growth is done with a common vision that will help the BVEDC recruit businesses to fit the region’s future needs.
In addition to business leaders and community members, the event included representatives from the Bryan and College Station school districts, both cities and the county.
“I think the key for our success for the Brazos Valley is the continued partnership between the university, the county, the two cities and our private investors,” Prochaska said. “That partnership is magical. It’s compelling. And it’s attractive to those businesses that are looking into our community.”
In addition to Prochaska’s report, attendees heard from U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, who identified business leaders as some of the most trusted people in a community and spoke about what he views as the successes and needs in the country, the state and the region. He said the Brazos Valley and Texas A&M hold the answer to the country’s needs.
In response to Prochaska’s presentation, Sessions said, he could see excitement for the current economic situation and also the future opportunities.
Some of the data Prochaska found most surprising were in the country’s gross domestic product and the state’s taxable sales, showing they are both at higher levels than before the coronavirus pandemic.
“Yes there are difficulties; there are challenges. We’ve faced losses, emotionally and with lives lost, but at the same time, there’s some very positive things happening still within the economy,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of resiliency overall.”
Prochaska said the numbers also show the hit some industries in the area have sustained when compared to last year.
“The hospitality, restaurant, tourism (industry), that has really, really suffered,” he said. “Yes the numbers are coming back and we’re seeing some good things happening, but there are really key elements of our service industry that are still struggling throughout this pandemic.”
The community has to pull together to help overcome those challenges, Prochaska said after the luncheon.
Job postings and listings are recovering and are about even with what they were from Aug. 12, 2019 to Aug. 10, 2020, showing employers are starting to hire with the most number of postings coming in the healthcare and technical occupations industry.
In the Brazos Valley, he said, the region’s unemployment rate of 5% was lower than both the state and the country at 6.5% and 5.4%, respectively, and ranked third lowest in the state behind Amarillo at 4.4% and the Austin-Round Rock region at 4.9%.
However, before the pandemic, Prochaska said, the region’s unemployment rate hovered at 2.4%.
As the region’s economy diversifies, Prochaska said, BVEDC has more than 150 projects that are moving to the community or exploring that opportunity, and some of those will be in the biotechnology industry that is expanding in the region.
Those businesses, he said, would bring with them a capital investment of $330 million, a need for more than 330,000 square feet of occupied space and 436 new jobs.
In the last four years, he said, he has seen “unprecedented growth” of new companies moving into the area.
“The takeaway from all of this is that, literally, as a community and I know you’re seeing it, we’re booming,” he said.
Looking ahead, Prochaska said, Brazos County’s population is expected to increase from 233,849 people in the 2020 census to 272,470 in 2030 and up to 365,863 by 2050. He said he is thankful to see a projected increase in population because there are areas of the country where populations are decreasing, which lead to problems he does not want to see in the region.