Regional COVID-19 hospitalization rate dips below 15% for first time since December; 104 new cases announced

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Brazos Valley fell below 15% for the first time since December on Saturday, as health officials announced 104 new cases in Brazos County.
On Saturday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, fell below 15% for the first time since Dec. 22. According to the Department of State Health Services, the hospitalization rate as of Saturday afternoon was 13.54%. After seven consecutive days of a hospitalization rate under 15%, certain occupancy restrictions can be lifted, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
According to the Brazos County Health District, there are now 15,506 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,527 are active, which is five more than Friday.
Seven days ago, the active case count was 1,575 in Brazos County. There are 13,803 cases that are considered recovered.
Thirty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Saturday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is one more than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 87% capacity, and intensive care units were at 129% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
There were 88 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Saturday — 16 fewer than the previous day — and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 650 staffed hospital beds in the region, 105 were available Saturday, according to state figures. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Brazos Valley and the area near Abilene were the only regions in the state with no intensive care beds available, state data shows. The area near Waco had four beds available
Starting Monday, the Brazos Center will be used as a vaccination hub for Brazos County and 5,000 doses of the vaccine are set to be distributed to local residents within Phase 1A or 1B next week.
The vaccination hub at the Brazos Center is by appointment only and walk-ins will be turned away. Those who qualify under the 1A or 1B designation can go to BrazosHealth.org to get put on the waiting list. Once on the list, they will then be contacted via email to set an appointment.
There were 22 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 3,192 total probable cases. Of those, 426 were considered active, and 2,766 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.7% on Saturday. Health officials said 159,876 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.