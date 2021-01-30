Regional COVID-19 hospitalization rate dips below 15% for first time since December; 104 new cases announced

Of the 650 staffed hospital beds in the region, 105 were available Saturday, according to state figures. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Brazos Valley and the area near Abilene were the only regions in the state with no intensive care beds available, state data shows. The area near Waco had four beds available

Starting Monday, the Brazos Center will be used as a vaccination hub for Brazos County and 5,000 doses of the vaccine are set to be distributed to local residents within Phase 1A or 1B next week.

The vaccination hub at the Brazos Center is by appointment only and walk-ins will be turned away. Those who qualify under the 1A or 1B designation can go to BrazosHealth.org to get put on the waiting list. Once on the list, they will then be contacted via email to set an appointment.

There were 22 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 3,192 total probable cases. Of those, 426 were considered active, and 2,766 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.