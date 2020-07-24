College Station is considering a reduced fiscal year 2021 budget that includes spending cuts across the board as the city contends with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed FY21 total net budget is $312.6 million, which is about $28.5 million less than the FY20 budget. Of that 8.37% decrease, around $5 million comes from a hiring freeze of 55 to 60 positions and other expenditure reductions in overtime, supplies, travel and more. The proposed property tax rate remains the same at 53.4618 cents per $100 assessed valuation. There are no utility rate or fee increases included in the proposed budget.
Sales tax revenues are projected to be down between $1.7 million and $4.6 million. The proposed budget that Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard presented to city council on Thursday is based on the worst-case scenario projection. The worst case scenario attempts to take into account that there would be no football season, limited students returning or some form of shutdown.
“The FY21 budget takes a strategic, dynamic and proactive look at being able to deal with the recent events,” she said.
The $312.6 million proposal is made up of $265.9 million for the operations and maintenance budget, and $46.7 million in the capital budget.
The proposed capital budget is reduced by one third, resulting in some key projects moving forward while others are delayed. The new city hall building, for example, will continue to be built since debt had already been issued for the project. There are also no new capital projects added for FY21 in the general government or utilities CIP.
The Southeast Park project, which was going to be a baseball facility on Rock Prairie Road, has been deferred until FY23. A second phase of Veteran’s Park that would have cost $5 million is proposed to be defunded. Assistant city manager Jeff Kersten said money that would have gone toward Veteran’s Park is now being recommended to go toward College Station’s tourism efforts, which are moving in-house starting Aug. 1.
Hotel occupancy tax revenue is projected to be 73% below FY20’s budgeted revenue. The city’s new tourism efforts have a $2.2 million budget and a $1.1 million grant program. In past years, the city has put forward about $1.9 million toward Experience Bryan College Station and about $650,000 for a grant program.
Leonard said the city’s tourism department has been created to help manage the HOT funds loss and bring in some additional revenue to the city for “not just the hotels, but to help with the sales tax and help everyone feel a little bit more normal.”
The city’s utility funds have not seen significant changes related to COVID-19, but officials are planning for a 1% decrease in growth rate and are budgeting a 1% additional payment loss in case people begin having trouble paying their bills.
Property values that are set by the Brazos County Appraisal District are projected to rise by 2%, with the majority of that increase coming from new property values. About $1 billion of value is still under review.
City officials said that if budget decreases continue beyond next year, significant service level reductions that would be implemented might include public safety, public works, parks programming, utility services and other city services.
“It bears repeating that if we have to continue at this level, that decrease would not be sustainable in the long term, and that these decreases would possibly result in significant service level reductions in major departments,” Leonard said.
Council members and staff will delve more deeply into the proposed budget next week. Community members are welcome to attend the virtual meetings, which begin at 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Public hearings on the budget and tax rate will be on Aug. 13. The council is scheduled to adopt the budget and tax rate on Aug. 27.
City staff is waiting to hear back from the tax office about the no new revenue tax rate and voter approval tax rate. They said they believe estimates used to create the proposed budget are accurate and should mean that whatever they hear back from the tax office probably will not cause any major changes in the budget proposal.
At Thursday’s meeting, council also approved a decrease in the FY 20 budget by $5.5 million due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Electric, water, wastewater and solid waste are not affected.
For more information on Thursday’s meeting, visit blog.cstx.gov. To learn more about the proposed budget, go to cstx.gov/budget.
