Red Cross aims for fire prevention with educational sessions

In addition to hosting educational sessions, she said, the Red Cross also offers services to install and test fire alarms and help families develop an escape plan in the case of a fire.

“We can't prevent all fires, but most of them can be prevented that we see,” she said.

Renold said it is important to let children hear the fire alarm, so they know what it will sound like and then practice getting out of the house and to a meeting point. It is something that takes a lot of repetition, she said, because it is a scary situation that can trigger people’s “fight or flight” response.

“Oftentimes we've seen it's kids that are alerted first or hear it first, and then if they know what to do, they go wake up the parents. If they don't know what to do, they go and hide,” she said.

Renold emphasized the importance of families having a designated meeting spot.